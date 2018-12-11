Premier League 2018-19: Can Liverpool and Chelsea stop Manchester City from retaining their title?

Manchester City finished the Premier League 2017-18 season with a whopping total of 100 points, breaking the record for most points in a Premier League season. Runners-up Manchester United, City's neighbors, finished a distant 19 points off the leaders.

That began talks about whether Manchester City could replicate or emulate the previous season's efforts in 2018-19. Many journalists said that it was a one-off season and couldn't be achieved again.

However, Man City started the 2018-19 season emphatically too, winning 13 out of their first 15 games and drawing the remaining two. Apart from winning so many games though, they have already improved from last year - by conceding less goals (second best defensive record in the league) and scoring the most.

Although they lost their numero uno position this weekend by losing to Chelsea, they still remain overwhelming favorites to win the title this year. This has added ammunition to speculations about whether City could become the Celtic of the Premier League.

Watford FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Meanwhile, Liverpool are the top team in the league right now, and are still unbeaten so far in the season. With the new additions made to their squad, they are second favourites to win the trophy this year.

However, mounting a title challenge against the champions will be an enormous task for Jurgen Klopp's men. So far they have done well to remain ahead of Chelsea, who slipped up against newly promoted Wolves 2-1 away. After their dire performances against Everton and Wolves, Chelsea were considered out of the title race picture - but they have now resurrected their chances with the win over City.

It was questioned whether Chelsea could mount a title challenge without having a 20-goal-a-season striker. However, that was soon forgotten after they made a terrific start to the season.

Teams like Arsenal, meanwhile, are in transition with the appointment of Unai Emery, the successor to Arsene Wenger - the man who held the reins for 22 years. Arsenal have shown some great form of late but their deficiencies at the back are still evident, and so their target remains finishing in the top four.

Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur did not strengthen in the summer, and many are saying that because of moving into the new stadium their funds are limited. But while it might be difficult for them to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, they are doing a good job so far - standing at third in the table.

In the end though, Manchester City remain the team to beat. It is up to Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and maybe even Tottenham, to stop the Citizens from retaining their title.

