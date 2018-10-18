Opinion: How valuable is Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus?

What's in store for CR7?

All this began when the Juventus board made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo to join the Italian league toppers. It was his dream to be a part of the 3 time UEFA Champions League title.

Before his transfer, he was 'in-form' to lead Real Madrid to win 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and 1 LaLiga title. He scored 12 goals in Champions League to be the top scorer for the second time. He has also been the player with the maximum number of hat-tricks with a magnitude of 34. He is skilful and talented any has supporters all over the world.

He was a major striker in Real and the whole team almost had to depend on him to score goals during El Classico or the finals of champions league. They have not been able to maintain the winning streak after Ronaldo's transfer. The Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo or the BBC combination was successful for a long time.

Juventus, an already strong and established team had no impact when Ronaldo came in. the team already had strikers like Dybala and Mandzukic for attacking but they don't have a leader to lead them. The team desperately needed a player who can score 30 goals a season to lead those youngsters. Ronaldo's entry will add an value for the team's line-up and will be important.

It was 7th June when he was asked to sign his striped shirt in Turin for €100 million. After his move many of Real’s fans turned to Juve's.

Ronaldo is not as young as he was in Real and his contribution of him to the game has not been so efficient. Ronaldo has also been caught for not paying the tax and other problems in Real Madrid that he wanted to get out of.

After he joined Juventus, it took him 4 games to score his first goal against Sassuolo. He has totally scored 4 goals and 1 assist as per One Football in Serie A. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has not been able to get a really good connection with Paulo Dybala like he had in Real Madrid with Gareth Bale. The 33year old player has also not been very enthusiastic as he was in his ex-team.

Juventus has to face Manchester United next week in the group stage of the Champions League. Everyone expects him to excel in that match to retain his fame and glory. Last time he played for Real Madrid against The Red Devils he led them to a victory.

It has been 5 months since his transfer and is too early to decide if his decision to Juventus was a logical one or not. Ronaldo being a top-notch player will hopefully excel and will be very useful for the team and I think that his move to Juventus was a logical one.