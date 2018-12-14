Premier League 2018-19: Is this finally Liverpool's year?

Jurgen Klopp

The last time Liverpool looked like winning the Premier League was in the 2013-14 season when they might have won it had they not lost that game against Chelsea. That squad under Brendan Rodgers, just like the current squad under Jürgen Klopp, relied on attacking football with Suarez and Sturridge scoring a combined 52 goals in the league that season.

The attacking work in the current squad is being aptly done by the trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The club's new signing in the form of Shaqiri is also performing really well.

Liverpool have a wall in their defence in the form of Van Dijk

But one thing which increases the current team's chances of winning trophies is a solid defence. Virgil van Dijk might just become for Liverpool what John Terry was to Chelsea if he keeps performing like he is doing currently.

The Dutchman, apart from being a world-class defender, is also a fierce leader on the pitch with many already seeing him as the future club captain. His partners in defence have also been excellent this season. Joe Gomez has been a revelation and the likes of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have only gone from strength to strength.

Alisson has solved Liverpool's goalkeeping problems

After a disastrous performance by Loris Karius in the Champions League final, the Brazilian Alisson Becker was signed from Roma for £66.8 million and he has certainly lived up to the high expectations. His coolness with the ball and passing ability has been applauded since his arrival and his save in the final minutes of the recent game against Napoli has made him a fan favourite.

Salah has been phenomenal for Liverpool

Lasty, if Liverpool have to win titles this year, they need Mohamed Salah to be at his best. He is the one who scores most of their goals and goals win titles. The Egyptian has been in great form and the Liverpool faithful will hope that he keeps scoring.

Salah was born 3 years after Liverpool last won the league. They are top of the table currently and he will certainly have to continue netting goals consistently if they are to stay there till the last day of the season.

