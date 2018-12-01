Isco Alarcon: 5 possible destinations for the Real Madrid superstar

Is Isco's time at Madrid coming to an end?

It seemed like Isco Alarcon would be on his way to the top with Julen Lopetegui managing the Los Blancos. The former La Roja coach had set up the national team around Isco and was trying to implement the same at Madrid. However, Lopetegui's stint at Real Madrid was a short one with Isco also missing the last few games under the old coach.

Real Madrid is now convinced that former youth team coach Santiago Solari would be the ideal person to lead the Los Blancos. With the appointment of the new coach comes Isco's possible dip in form, and it might not even be his fault. Isco has failed to get any starts under Solari, even in the Copa Del Rey match. He played 34 minutes against Valladolid and only 17 against Plzen. He played amazingly in the 3-0 loss against Eibar from the moment he came in but still failed to impress Solari. He was agonizingly left out of the starting 11 and even the bench against Roma.

With the amount of talent he has, he deserves to play every single minute of the 90. Under Solari, it doesn't seem that Isco is going to be getting minutes anytime soon. The reason is unknown but while Solari is trusting an out of form Bale, Modric and youth players like Sergio Reguilon, Marco Llorente and Federico Valverde, he is not putting his faith on Isco.

There are a lot of teams which are aware of Isco's present situation and for a young player like him, first-team minutes matter a lot. Even if Isco is willing to prove himself, if he is not in Solari's plans then Real Madrid would try to capitalize on the player. Real Madrid has let go of star players previously provided that they get the right amount.

We look at five possible destinations where the attacking midfielder could end up at. ( ranked from lower to higher in terms of possibility)

#5 FC Barcelona

Could Isco be on Madrid's wrong side during Clasicos?

Prior to joining the Los Blancos, Isco was a Barcelona fan. He had also said that he is a bit of an anti-Madridista. Well, years later, Isco finds himself in a Madrid shirt and he has also got a bit of the spotlight. Isco's style could be suitable for Barcelona. With Iniesta's departure, Barcelona needs a player to add depth at the midfield area.

While Isco to Barcelona looks a great deal on paper, it might not benefit either one of the two parties clearly. First, Isco's only reason for leaving Madrid might be failing to find first-team minutes. There is no assurance that he would start at Barcelona either. Barcelona's wings have Ousmane Dembele and Malcolm knocking at the doors. They have Coutinho, Rakitic and Vidal to support Busquets on the side. With Arthur impressing, there are no signs of him being benched anytime soon.

Barcelona also has other areas to focus on. They would rather use the funds for increasing depth at left back and center back. The only reason that Barcelona makes the list is that Isco is an ideal fit at the team and due to his boyhood love for the club.

Probability: Highly unlikely

Pros: Both player and club suit each other

Cons: Isco might not find first-team minutes as the club has enough depth at midfield

