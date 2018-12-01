×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Isco Alarcon: 5 possible destinations for the Real Madrid superstar

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
499   //    01 Dec 2018, 13:57 IST

Is Isco's time at Madrid coming to an end?
Is Isco's time at Madrid coming to an end?



It seemed like Isco Alarcon would be on his way to the top with Julen Lopetegui managing the Los Blancos. The former La Roja coach had set up the national team around Isco and was trying to implement the same at Madrid. However, Lopetegui's stint at Real Madrid was a short one with Isco also missing the last few games under the old coach.

Real Madrid is now convinced that former youth team coach Santiago Solari would be the ideal person to lead the Los Blancos. With the appointment of the new coach comes Isco's possible dip in form, and it might not even be his fault. Isco has failed to get any starts under Solari, even in the Copa Del Rey match. He played 34 minutes against Valladolid and only 17 against Plzen. He played amazingly in the 3-0 loss against Eibar from the moment he came in but still failed to impress Solari. He was agonizingly left out of the starting 11 and even the bench against Roma.

With the amount of talent he has, he deserves to play every single minute of the 90. Under Solari, it doesn't seem that Isco is going to be getting minutes anytime soon. The reason is unknown but while Solari is trusting an out of form Bale, Modric and youth players like Sergio Reguilon, Marco Llorente and Federico Valverde, he is not putting his faith on Isco.

There are a lot of teams which are aware of Isco's present situation and for a young player like him, first-team minutes matter a lot. Even if Isco is willing to prove himself, if he is not in Solari's plans then Real Madrid would try to capitalize on the player. Real Madrid has let go of star players previously provided that they get the right amount.

We look at five possible destinations where the attacking midfielder could end up at. ( ranked from lower to higher in terms of possibility)

#5 FC Barcelona

Could Isco be on Madrid's wrong side during Clasicos?
Could Isco be on Madrid's wrong side during Clasicos?


Prior to joining the Los Blancos, Isco was a Barcelona fan. He had also said that he is a bit of an anti-Madridista. Well, years later, Isco finds himself in a Madrid shirt and he has also got a bit of the spotlight. Isco's style could be suitable for Barcelona. With Iniesta's departure, Barcelona needs a player to add depth at the midfield area.

While Isco to Barcelona looks a great deal on paper, it might not benefit either one of the two parties clearly. First, Isco's only reason for leaving Madrid might be failing to find first-team minutes. There is no assurance that he would start at Barcelona either. Barcelona's wings have Ousmane Dembele and Malcolm knocking at the doors. They have Coutinho, Rakitic and Vidal to support Busquets on the side. With Arthur impressing, there are no signs of him being benched anytime soon.

Barcelona also has other areas to focus on. They would rather use the funds for increasing depth at left back and center back. The only reason that Barcelona makes the list is that Isco is an ideal fit at the team and due to his boyhood love for the club.

Probability: Highly unlikely

Pros: Both player and club suit each other

Cons: Isco might not find first-team minutes as the club has enough depth at midfield

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Isco Cristiano Ronaldo
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
10 greatest Real Madrid goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
3 famously hot-tempered bad boys in modern football
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City should sign Isco?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester City star
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez puts 3...
RELATED STORY
5 times Lionel Messi mesmerised for 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
3 signings that could make Manchester City 'Invincible'
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: The aftershocks of Cristiano Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
FT RAY EIB
1 - 0
 Rayo Vallecano vs Eibar
Today CEL HUE 05:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Huesca
Today REA LEG 08:45 PM Real Valladolid vs Leganés
Today GET ESP 11:00 PM Getafe vs Espanyol
Tomorrow REA VAL 01:15 AM Real Madrid vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA REA 04:30 PM Real Betis vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow GIR ATL 08:45 PM Girona vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR VIL 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Villarreal
03 Dec DEP SEV 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla
04 Dec LEV ATH 01:30 AM Levante vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us