ISL 2017: Sunil Chhetri reveals he will miss rivalry with Mohun Bagan

He also said that the rivalry between Bengaluru and Bagan was the best thing to happen in the last three years.

by Sarthak Sharma News 15 Jul 2017, 20:50 IST

Sunil Chhetri will turn out for the Bengaluru side in the ISL

What’s the story?

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri will play the 2017 Indian Super League (ISL) edition as a Bengaluru FC player. The league confirmed the inclusion of the former I-League side following the decision to play both Indian leagues at the same time, a decision that brought mixed reactions from those involved.

“The good part is there will be 20 teams playing at the same time, so more players will get opportunities, especially the Indians. Last year when both happened differently the same players almost played the ISL and I-League," Chhetri told the Press Trust of India.

The striker went on to discuss the iconic rivalry between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan. He said, "I will miss them (Mohun Bagan). I'm not trying to hint anything but I loved our games against Mohun Bagan. In last three years, the rivalry between Mohun Bagan and BFC is the best thing that has happened."

Also read: ISL 2017: 5 highest earning Indian players

In case you didn’t know…

Chhetri will no longer be a part of the Mumbai City FC team in the ISL after signing a three-year-deal with Bengaluru FC to keep him at the club till 2020. The 32-year-old has been the top scorer for the team for all of the past four seasons, thus prompting the club’s decision to retain the services of the mercurial forward.

The heart of the matter

The ISL provides a lucrative opportunity for some of the biggest I-League clubs in India hence the switch to the league has been made by Bengaluru FC as well as Tata Steel. The structure of Indian football is ever-changing and Chhetri hoped that one day India could follow the 20-team system that currently exists in the top European leagues.

He discussed the possibility of having four foreigners in the team, a decision that would give Indian youth an opportunity to step up and play their best. He further spoke of India’s impressive FIFA ranking of 96 by revealing the team’s hunger to keep on winning games and tournaments.

Also read: ISL roundup: Bengaluru FC announce midfielder's departure, ATK chase ex-Premier League man Tonge

What’s next?

The ISL is certainly where the money is for Indian football. With the draft coming up, it remains to be seen how teams will shape up for the new season.

Author’s take

The rivalry between Bengaluru and Mohun Bagan was one of the best in Indian football in recent times and the loss of the Kolkata clubs will be a huge loss for fans in this season’s ISL.