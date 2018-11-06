ISL 2018-19: 10 Former Players each team could use now

Over the past four seasons of the Hero Indian Super League, many foreigners have lit up the stage and changed their respective team's fortunes with some extraordinary performances.

Cut to the fifth season and the defending champions, Chennaiyin FC, are struggling to mount a challenge to their own title. The results of a couple of other clubs too reflect poorly on the table and many players who we thought would single-handedly change the complexion of the game have thoroughly disappointed.

With every passing season, clubs are becoming more professional and are choosing players who are more apt and favourable to ISL conditions. Starting from season one where the clubs had to rope in marquee players who turned to be clearly over the hill, clubs now acquire the services of players with skill and enthusiasm. Experience and past record is no longer a big criteria in clubs' hiring policies.

The past seasons have seen many legends wear the colours of ISL, few shining while other not enjoying their times. However, most teams have had players who have created an impact that fans remember even to this day.

Here, we list out 10 players that the clubs are thoroughly missing and analyse how they could have changed the clubs' fortunes had they been around.

#10 Josu Currais (Kerala Blasters)

Josu is a fan favourite in Kerala

Josu Currais is a name still actively heard in the streets of Kerala. Two seasons with Kerala Blasters - in 2015 and 2016 - earned him a well-deserved place in the minds of fans.

The Spanish player's first season with Kerala Blasters in 2015 saw him play at the heart of Kerala's midfield. He made 11 appearances and scored one goal, along with three assists. More than the stats, Josu's role was crucial in a season where the team had a bad run.

This made him receive another chance with the club in 2016, under Steve Coppell. But he was assigned a different role at the left-back position, which he handled well. The La Masia-product adapted well, contributing both in offence and defence.

The presence of Josu Currais in the lineup would have added depth to the squad this season and the fans are now excited hearing the news of the 25-year old possibly making a comeback to ISL in the January transfer window.

