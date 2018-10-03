ISL 2018-19: 3 reasons why Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate Mario Arques' goal [Credits: ISL]

The fourth matchday of the latest Indian Super League season saw two of last year's underperformers go head-to-head. Both Jamshedpur and Mumbai had finished fifth and seventh on the table, respectively, failing to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, both the teams put their lacklustre seasons behind them by engaging actively in the transfer market.

The biggest changes in both the dugouts were managerial in nature. Mumbai parted ways earlier this year with coach Alexandre Guimaraes. The Costa Rican enjoyed two extreme seasons at Mumbai - finishing at the top of the table in his first and seventh in his second. It was the team's performances during the latter, that made the Mumbai hierarchy usher in some changes.

Jorge Costa, a former Jose Mourinho disciple, was handpicked to lead the Islanders during the 2018/19 season. Costa's appointment, in turn, saw some of his ex-players link up with him in Mumbai, such as Rafael Bastos and Modou Sougou.

Over in Jamshedpur, a series of events saw Steve Coppell leave for ATK and Cesar Ferrando take the helm. Moreover, the Men of Steel looked to address a major problem during their last campaign - goals!

Keeping this in mind, Jamshedpur quickly moved to bring on board ISL 2018/19's biggest 'big-name' signing - Tim Cahill. The legendary Australian forward signed for the TATA-owned club after being released by Millwall. The former Everton man would not, however, make his much-awaited debut.

As a result, we saw two somewhat new teams take to the pitch in the Mumbai Football Arena, home of the Islanders. Both Mumbai and Jamshedpur had one goal in mind before kick-off, to reach that coveted playoff spot and potentially even further.

Moving on to the match itself, the two teams played out a very interesting, high-intensity match. There was a constant flurry of attacks at both ends, one of which saw Jamshedpur take the lead in the first half.

It was midfielder Mario Arques, who gave the Men of Steel the lead in the 28th minute, burying a back post header which would have made Cahill proud.

Mumbai then proceeded to attack Jamshedpur for the rest of the match, with a few counters in between. The Islanders were perhaps unlucky on the day, having found the net twice only to see both the efforts ruled out. Finally, in stoppage time of the second half, Pablo Morgado scored Jamshedpur's second to seal their first win of the season.

And therefore, we take a look at three reasons which turned the match in Jamshedpur's favour.

#3 Jamshedpur's Spanish contingent flourishes

Mario Arques celebrates after giving Jamshedpur the lead (Credit: ISL)

The Indian Super League has moved away from the tactic of recruiting big-name players, with only Tim Cahill being the exception. The clubs have since employed a new strategy of picking out potential gems who will shine in the Indian environment.

Spanish imports, in that sense, have proven to be the real stars of the league. From Luis Garcia and Borja Fernandes to Ferran Corominas and Manu Lanzarote, the ISL has seen some brilliant Spanish stars.

Keeping with the theme, it was two Spaniards who sealed Jamshedpur's win on matchday four of the league.

Mario Arques started the match for the Men of Steel in midfield and found himself on the scoresheet shortly before the half-hour mark. Arques headed the ball across the goalkeeper and into the net to provide Jamshedpur with an early lift.

His compatriot, Pablo Morgado then put the finishing touches in second half stoppage time, launching a counter against a stretched Mumbai defence and finishing clinically; to give Jamshedpur the win.

