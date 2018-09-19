ISL 2018-19: 5 Best Goalkeepers to watch out for

AFC Asian Cup - India v Australia

"Being a good person is like being a goalkeeper; no matter how many goals you save some people will remember only the one that you missed." The famous words from Iker Casillas has been a motivation to plenty of shot-stoppers around the world. Indian football too has witnessed the rise of numerous goalkeepers with fine keeper skills. The introduction of the Indian Super League opened up wide opportunities to keepers.

The change in ISL rules limiting the number of foreign players in the playing XI forced the teams to field Indian goalkeepers. However, this became a great revelation with a sudden rise in the competition to the custodian position of the national team. With the league nearing the start of the 5th season, teams are confident enough to enter the field without a single foreign goalkeeper.

This post will take a look at the 5 Best Goalkeepers to be watched out for in the upcoming season.

#5. Debjit Majumder - ATK

Debjit Majumder is not a new face between the nets of ATK. The franchise offering him a spot for the 3rd consecutive season itself proves how valuable he is to them. Having represented the team in 29 ISL matches, he holds a save percentage of 67 with 8 clean sheets.

Although the squad has Arindam Bhattacharja, Majumder is expected to be the first option and will have lots of expectations on his shoulder. The 30-year old's role in ATK's title win in 2016 has not been forgotten by the management and this is the reason, he has been retained even after a comparatively disappointing 2017/18 season. The Kolkata boy will be one to watch out for, when the ball rolls on 29th at Salt Lake.

