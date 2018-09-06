Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018/19: 6 overseas players that can change the dynamics of the tournament this year

Atharva Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    06 Sep 2018, 23:54 IST

ISL season 5 begins from September 29
ISL season 5 begins from September 29

The ISL season 5 is just around the corner and the Indian football supporters cannot wait to see their teams perform again after almost 7 months of no club football. Some fans will be elated to see their favourite players being retained by the club, whereas some will be excited to see the new faces wearing the coveted jerseys.

Since its inception, ISL has been a beacon of hope for Indian football, as the Indian players have got a chance to play with some of the most recognized international players, which in turn have improved their levels.

The likes of Elano, Marcelinho and Iain Hume have lit up the league in recent seasons, giving the supporters a lot to cheer about.

In this list, we look at the top 6 overseas players who could have a similar impact to their predecessors and ink their name into the Indian history books:

#6 Everton Santos (Atletico de Kolkata)

Eve
Everton Santos in with Mumbai City FC

Everton Santos had a good spell last year with Mumbai City FC. The 31-year-old Brazilian was involved in a total of 11 goals for the Mumbai team, scoring 6 and creating another 5. The former PSG employee will now be seen in the famous red and white stripes of Atletico de Kolkata this season.

The two time ISL champions had a forgetful season last year with their worst ever finish ever (9th). ATK have done some good business in the transfer window in terms of overseas players as they have parted ways with all their foreign faces from last season and will be seen with a fresh set of overseas players.

