ISL 2018-19: ATK vs Kerala Blasters | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details

The Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to begin its 5th edition tomorrow at Kolkata. The 2018-19 season is expected to be the longest ISL season so far, with no complete schedule announced and three mid-season breaks planned in between. Two teams who have met each other in the finals of 2014 and 2016 will lock horns in the opening fixture this season.

Both the teams taking the field tomorrow will be aiming at improved season finishes. The two kings of Indian football - Kerala, and Kolkata, both couldn't find a spot in the playoffs last season. ATK and Kerala Blasters have completed their preparatory works well, and now would be raring to go.

Match Information:

Date: 29 September

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Team News:

Atletico De Kolkata-

The Kolkata franchise might be the most balanced team on paper before the start of this season. Atletico de Kolkata has managed to sign some popular Indian and foreign players who have excelled in the previous seasons.

Steve Coppell taking charge as the manager, the team list includes big names like John Johnson, Kalu Uch, and Manuel Lanzarote, who can be big contributions in the foreign quota. Domestic players like Arnab Mondal, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, and Balwant Singh will also help in setting the pace on the field.

However, Coppell coming against his first ISL club will have to make temporary alterations in the XI. Arnab Mondal, Prabir Da, and Andre Bikey are expected to be off the pitch due to injuries. Doubts are expressed on Lyngdoh making a start. Manuel Lanzarote will be wearing the captain's band on Saturday evening.

Kerala Blasters-

The yellow army are entering the season with a young and vibrant squad. With a number of fresh talents named on the sheet, David James might be building a team for the future. Keeping the tactics aside, Manjappada will never be satisfied without winning games.

Kerala Blasters without any room for doubt has the strongest defense of ISL 5, on paper. They have the services of Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika along with overseas players like Cyril Kali and Nemanja Lakic-Pesic. The only issue in the squad is the absence of an experiencsd Indian player to control the midfield.

Facing ATK, James will be worried at the absence of local center back Anas Edathodika, as he is serving a three-match ban. Sources say, Abdul Hakku, another Kerala defender will be out of service at Kolkata. Sandesh Jhingan will have the Blasters captain band for yet another season starting tomorrow.

Probable Line-up:

ATK (4-5-1): Debjit, Khongjee, Vieira, Johnson, Ralte, Lanzarote, Miamouni, Pronay, Hitesh, Uche, Balwant

Kerala Blasters (4-4-2): Naveen, Lalruatthara, Jhingan, Pesic, Kali, Kizito, Zakeer, Pekuson, Prasanth, Vineeth, Poplatnik

Form Guide:

Last 5 matches:

ATK: W L L L D

Kerala Blasters: L D W D W

Key Players:

Atletico de Kolkata -Manuel Lanzarote, former FC Goa winger will be the most vital players in the lineup for ATK. The 34-year old is expected to be placed behind the forwards, who will rely on him for balls to finish. Lanzarote bagged 13 goals last season and had half a dozen assists against his name. Blasters will have most problems solved if Lanzarote is locked by the holding midfielders.

Kerala Blasters- Matej Poplatnik, the Slovenian striker will be the most crucial presence for Blasters. The 26-year old is hoped to solve the problems Blasters had up front in the previous seasons. He owns high numbers of 48 goals from 51 matches for his previous club. Poplatnik will be placed along with CK Vineeth upfront, to fire the shots at the ATK custodian.

Predictions:

Though an assured thriller, ATK might have the last laugh.

Predicted Score: 2-1