ISL 2018-19: ATK vs FC Pune City | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 38 // 09 Nov 2018, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Manuel Lanzarote lead his side to a first home win this season? [Image: ISL]

Indian Super League returns to the 'City of Joy' in the form of a match between ATK and FC Pune City that will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium of Kolkata.

ATK has had a decent start to season, but never showcasing the qualities, a two-time champions squad should possess. The club hasn't been able to carry on its positives from one match to another. A win against Chennaiyin FC couldn't be carried on to the next match against Bengaluru FC, which they let out of hand after taking an early lead. The simple tasks the players forgot have made them settle with 7 points from 6 matches, relatively bad for a team with this calibre.

Pune City has got things messed up this season, remaining winless in the season. The danger their attack could reflect on paper hasn't been brought onto the field. Being one of the strugglers of the season, Pune owns just 2 points from their 6 games. The Stallions' biggest shortcoming is their inability to hold on to leads. In their last two outings, Pune City was the first to take lead, but later gave away goals cheaply to lose or draw the match.

ATK vs FC Pune City: Match Information

Date: 10th November 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK vs FC Pune City: Team News

ATK

Arnab Mondal is injured and out from the squad. ATK's Nigerian striker Kalu Uche too is rumoured to be injured and expected to not appear in few matches.

FC Pune City

Pune City is well troubled with injuries and suspensions as 3 of their foreign players are not available against Kolkata. Marko Stankovic has not yet recovered from the injury. Diego Carlos and Marcelinho are suspended.

ATK vs FC Pune City: Probable Lineups

ATK (4-2-3-1): Arindam Bhattacharya, Aiborlang Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Ricky Lallwamawma, Pronay Halder, Komal Thatal, El Maimouni, Manuel Lanzarote, Everton Santos, Balwant Singh

Pune City (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Matt Mills, Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Martin Diaz, Jonathan Vila, Adil Khan, Robin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Emiliano Alfaro

ATK vs FC Pune City: Form Guide

ATK: L-W-D-W-L

Pune City: L-D-L-L-L

ATK vs FC Pune City: Head-to-Head

ATK: 1

Pune City: 5

Draws: 2

ATK vs FC Pune City: Key Players

ATK

Komal Thatal [Image: ISL]

Komal Thatal has been a silent gun of Steve Coppell’s plans at ATK. The young Indian midfielder had scored a thrilling goal against Bengaluru FC beating the defenders and goalkeeper with ease. His pace and skill to get past the opponents will be of use for the hosts.

FC Pune City

With Emiliano Alfaro out suspended, Pune City will assign bigger responsibilities on young Ashique Kuruniyan. The Kerala-born midfielder scored a goal in the last game and his ability to get at the end of attacks makes him a dangerous element for the opponents.

ATK vs FC Pune City: Predictions

Keeping form aside, the two teams are almost equally balanced, on paper and field. Pune City might have enjoyed a more clinical attack under Marcelinho, but the Spaniard’s missing might hold them for a draw.

Predicted Score: ATK 1:1 Pune City