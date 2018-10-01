ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: 5 key things that helped BFC win

Bengaluru beat Chennaiyin 1-0.

Bengaluru FC welcomed their fierce rivals Chennaiyin FC to Kanteerava Stadium which saw the hosts narrowly defeat the reigning Champions. The scoreline read 1-0, thanks to Miku's first half thumping finish to secure three points for his side.

Chennaiyin FC will be fuming with the amount of clear-cut chances they missed in the first half and did not strike back to earn a point away from home.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Miku clinical in front of goal

Miku scored the winner.

Bengaluru's lethal frontman struggled to find the rhythm until he saw the back of the net bulge from his ferocious shot to gain the lead for the hosts going into the half-time. His linkup play with Sunil Chhetri in the counter-attacking situations forced Chennaiyin FC to defend deep for most of the second half.

Chennaiyin FC were left exposed when the Venezuelan switched the play with a terrific pass to find skipper Chhetri, but Inigo Calderon's last-ditch tackle to not allow the Blues No.11 to go past him meant the away side did not concede the second goal of the night.

He was constantly threatening the centre-backs Mailson Alves and Eli Sabia, by running behind them and holding the ball up to frustrate the opponents. He was rightfully adjudged with the Man of the match award.

