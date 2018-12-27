×
ISL 2018-19: Eugeneson Lyngdoh to switch from ATK to Bengaluru FC?

Aravind Suchindran
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
372   //    27 Dec 2018, 14:44 IST

Eugeneson Lyngdoh has found playing time hard to come by at ATK
Eugeneson Lyngdoh has found playing time hard to come by at ATK

Top Indian midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh could head back to his former club Bengaluru FC from ATK, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Back in 2015, when Bengaluru FC players were allowed to participate in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time, Lyngdoh commanded a price of Rs 1.05 crore at the ISL auction. His price rose to Rs 1.10 crore when he was picked up by ATK at the 2017 ISL draft.

However, a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) tear to his left knee at the beginning of the 2017-18 season saw the Shillong native ruled out for the entire season.

Lyngdoh was all set to return this season for ATK after recovering from the injury but he has found minutes hard to come by at Steve Coppell's ATK.

ALSO READ: BFC to let Chencho go?

Typically deployed in central midfield, Lyngdoh has Pronay Halder and Manuel Lanzarote ahead of him in the pecking order and has clocked just 33 minutes in this season in two appearances.

The lack of playing time for Lyngdoh saw him miss out on a spot in the Indian squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. This prompted Lyngdoh to consider his options for the future and a return to BFC cannot be ruled out as he's still a fan favourite among the West Block Blues.

Lyngdoh was named the Best Midfielder in the I-League in the 2014-15 season during his time with BFC and the 32-year-old is all set to return to the club that helped him attain glory.

ALSO READ: CK Vineeth close to joining Chennaiyin FC

At the start of the season, Lyngdoh had hoped to feature regularly in the ISL and make a national team comeback. However, the talented midfielder, who has won two Federation Cups and one I-League title with BFC, could not accomplish both his goals.

ATK are holding back currently to command a better price for Lyngdoh. Given their recent activity in the transfer market, having spent quite an amount on former BFC winger Edu Garcia and the ex-Delhi Dynamos captain Pritam Kotal, ATK do have to offload some of their players.

ALSO READ: Edu Garcia joins ATK from Chinese club

Lyngdoh's exit could pave the way for ATK to swoop in on defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is looking for a move out of Kerala Blasters.

