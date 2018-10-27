ISL 2018-19: FC Goa vs Pune City | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch Details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 27 Oct 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ferran Corominas has been in terrific form for FC Goa (Image: ISL)

The marvellous FC Goa, riding high after a 5-0 win against Mumbai City FC, are gearing up for another potential big-scoring game against a dull Pune City at the Fatorda Stadium of Goa in the Sunday encounter of Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa, currently on 7 points from three matches (2 wins and 1 draw), are getting it right from the start of the season. Goa managed to bag a dominant win over Mumbai City (5-0) which has boosted the team atmosphere. Sergio Lobera would hope for his team to continue the unbeaten run.

On the other hand, Pune City have been struggling to get going in the ISL. Their poor results - where they managed just one point in three games - have forced the management to sack head coach Miguel Angel Portugal. Pradyum Reddy has been appointed the interim coach but he will have a lot of work to do.

To register the first win with an out-of-form team would be gigantic task for the 42-year old Indian.

FC Goa vs Pune City: Match Information

Date: 28 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Pune City: Team News

Hugo Boumous of FC Goa and FC Pune City's Nikhil Poojary

FC Goa

Brandon Fernandes is the only injured player in the FC Goa squad, but it doesn't seem to be a trouble as the manager is left with a number of alternative options. Lobera wouldn't have to bring about any changes to the starting XI against Pune. Defence has been the only department which needs even a slightest of improvement. But the coach wouldn't mind in giving the same players another start as he has in-form substitutes waiting on the bench.

Pune City

Pune City's only injury concern is Keenan Almeida. Though they have a good list of players available, very few are meeting the objectives. Changes are sure as the new coach has taken charge. Lalcchauanmawia might make a comeback into the lineup to make the defence combat. To bolster the midfield, Rohit Kumar and Marko Stankovic are expected to start the game. The dangerous duo of Marcelinho-Alfaro might be given another chance to find the rhythm.

FC Goa vs Pune City: Probable Line-ups

FC Pune City (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Ferran Corominas

Pune City (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Matt Mills, Martin Diaz, Sahil Panwar, Rohit Kumar, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Marcelo Pereira, Emiliano Alfaro

FC Goa vs Pune City: Form Guide

FC Goa: W-W-D-L-W

Pune City: L-L-D-L-L

Gokulam Kerala vs Mohun Bagan: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 3

Pune City: 3

Draws: 2

FC Goa vs Pune City: Key Players

FC Goa

FC Goa might not be the best at defence, but their midfield is one that is tough to be beaten. This midfield is mostly on the shoulders of 29-year-old Edu Bedia. The Spaniard has been at his best in the 2 matches he featured, scoring 2 goals and completing almost 80 passes per match. The same work rate will be expected of him again and this alone makes him the key player in the lineup.

Pune City

Goals are what Pune City FC lacks and the best place to get that will be the boots of Marcelo Pereira. Marcelinho, hasn't shined so far this season, appearing in 2 matches and attempting 5 shots - none of them reached the goal. A complete change of game would have to happen from this Brazilian to give the Orange army some things to smile for.

FC Goa vs Pune City: Predictions

Numbers and form might be clearly in favour of the Gaurs. But the previous seasons have shown the capabilities of Pune City, which they still possess. Hence, a complete write off is not possible and Pune might put up a good fight. Even if not a victory, the visitors do can pull off a draw.

Predicted Score - FC Goa 1:1 Pune City