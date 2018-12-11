ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

Jamshedpur FC need a win to stay on track for a top 4 finish. [Image: ISL]

The men at the bottom make a visit to the Steel City, to play Jamshedpur FC in Match No .55 of the Indian Super League.

Jamshedpur FC is in a strong battle for the mid-table spots, between FC Goa and ATK. Jamshedpur FC are 5th on the points table with 16 points from 3 wins and 7 draws. FC Goa is just above them, only one point more, but enjoys the advantage of having played only 9 matches. ATK are just behind the Men of Steel only by goal difference. Hence, a win is all that Cesar Ferrando wants to keep the formulas simple and not go out of the close circuit.

Delhi Dynamos is a team which hasn’t got anything right this season. Even after playing out 3 draws from the first 4 matches, Josep Gombau’s team couldn’t find the rhythm. Remaining without a win for 10 matches in a season will make the morale levels of a team rock bottom, like Dynamos’ present situation. From the 10 games, they played 4 draws in total and have 4 points, thereby remaining at the bottom of the table.

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Match Information

Date: 12 December 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

There are no confirmations yet about any injuries or suspensions.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos too have a full squad available for selection.

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Pal, Robin Gurung, Tiri, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Mario Arques, Carlos Calvo, Malsawmzuala, Michael Soosairaj, Tim Cahill

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes, Pritam Kotal, Marti Crespi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Narayan Das, Marcos Tebar, Bikramjit Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rene Mihelic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Adria Carmona

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: D-D-W-L-D

Delhi Dynamos: L-L-L-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC: 2

Delhi Dynamos: 0

Draw: 1

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Carlos Calvo will be a crucial presence on field for Jamshedpur FC. The 33-year-old has played 11 matches and scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists. A player like Calvo with incredible ability to sneak peak the defenders can turn dangerous if left free in the midfield. Dynamos should have plans prepared to keep the Spanish midfielder under control.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos' hopes will rely on the young legs of Lallianzuala Chhangte. The midfielder has bagged 3 goals this season. Though not performing upto the expectations, the 21-year-old has delivered and has been the only relief for the winless Dynamos this season. To change their fortunes, Chhangte will have to be sharp, with adequate support from his mates.

Jamshedpur FC vs Delhi Dynamos: Predictions

If no miracles happen, it would be easy to predict a one-sided match at the Furnace. To make a sudden change in gears to comeback to the winning ways would be difficult for Dynamos, particularly when facing a team like Jamshedpur. Hence, the hosts keeping all the 3 points wouldn't be a surprise.

Predicted Score: Jamshedpur FC 3-0 Delhi Dynamos

