ISL 2018-19, Jamshedpur FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points

Jamshedpur FC faceoff against NorthEast United

After a 1-1 draw earlier in the season, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC were involved in yet another draw on Saturday.

The two sides were part of a scoreless draw which proved to be a cagey affair due to the defence-first approach from both the managers.

Eelco Schattorie made four changes to the side that beat Pune City 2-0 with the likes of Federico Gallego and Robert Lalthlamuana coming in with Juan Mascia, the star name dropping to the bench.

Cesar Ferrando made just one change to the home side's starting XI with Pratik Chaudhary coming in for the injured Raju Gaikwad.

At the end of the match, both the sides were in the playoff places but the paying spectators left disappointed after watching the scoreless game with only one shot on target in the whole match.

Let's have a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Playoff places first, football second

Three Jamshedpur defenders marking one NorthEast forward

NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC were both in the top four places before the beginning of the match and they certainly did not prove their standing in the match.

With no difference in finishing first and fourth in the league table in the Indian Super League, both the managers decided to save some effort and set-up their teams for a defensive style of play instead of going for the win.

The home side has scored the most number of goals this season after FC Goa and the away side stands at fourth in the same list but managed a total of one shot on target in the whole match.

The home side's fans would have been especially disappointed with their team, who needed the win more than the visitors with Mumbai City just a point behind with two matches in hand.

