ISL 2018-19: Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details

FC Pune City will look for their first win against struggling Chennaiyin FC (Image: ISL)

It is a fight for the bottom spot on the Indian Super League (ISL) table at Pune as FC Pune City host Chennaiyin FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A match not given due priority as it has no significant influence on the points table will be a final chance to rise for both the competing clubs. A defeat or draw in this fixture would mean an almost closure of path for the teams. The team management of both teams will hope to get something out of this game.

Pune City come into the game after a hopeful draw against Kerala Blasters. That was their second point of the season after three losses. The infamous hand-ball incident by Emiliano Alfaro marred the game but Pune will be happy with the point they secured.

The club's fortunes have not changed after the sacking of coach Miguel Angel Portugal and under the watchful eye of interim coach Pradhyum Reddy. Now, it will be completely on the players to outshine their opponents and collect the three points to stay in the race.

Chennaiyin FC are going through worse. The current champions are lacking the quality of 'cup-holders' and have managed just a single draw this season - to open their account in points table. The five defeats have dragged down the team morale and another loss would sink their ISL dreams.

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Information

Date: 6th November, 2018

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and hotstar.com

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

Pune City

Pune City will be concerned about Marko Stankovic, who got injured after scoring a goal against Kerala Blasters. Diego Carlos too has been suspended for another two matches after picking a red card agianst FC Goa. Martin Diaz might come in as the final foreigner along with Ashique Kuruniyan in midfield. Vishal Kaith is expected to back at the post

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has been missing a gold in midfield - Dhanpal Ganesh - right from the start of the season. He remains out. John Gregory might bring back Mailson Alves into the defence and promote Francisco Fernandes to his usual midfield position.

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Probable Line-ups

Pune City (4-1-4-1): Vishal Kaith, Ashutosh Mehta, Matt Mills, Martin Diaz, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Adil Khan, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jonathan Vila, Robin Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Emiliano Alfaro

Chennaiyin FC (4-2-3-1): Karanjit Singh, Inigo Calderon, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Francisco Fernandes, Andrea Orlandi, Thoi Singh, Carlos Salom

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Form Guide

Pune City: D-L-L-L-D

Chennaiyin FC: L-L-D-L-L

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Pune City: 0

Chennaiyin FC: 6

Draws: 2

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Key Players

Pune City

Adil Khan will be a key player who will be assigned to intercept the attacks coming from Chennaiyin FC. The 30-year old midfielder has been appreciated for his outstanding work in the midfield along with the extra duties at defence. Every moment any Pune City defender is found out of position, Adil Khan fills in the position. Such sharpness, both in defence and offence is helping the team find the perfect rhythm at midfield.

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC needs an urgent acceleration in midfield which can be provided by Thoi Singh. Thoi, mostly seen on the left wing of Chennai needs to put in the balls to the forward for shots on goal. The Manipur-born player needs to take in the place of a second striker at times, to compensate the out-of-form Chennaiyin attack. Goals are surely expected from this man.

Pune City vs Chennaiyin FC: Predictions

The two teams without any wins, need to get their plans right. The winner will be the team who has a better patch of luck on the day, unless sudden change in game is seen from both. Though it is difficult to predict a winner, Chennaiyin FC might be the team who has an upper hand.

Predicted Score - Pune City 1:2 Chennaiyin FC