ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United - First Leg

The second leg of the semi-final game between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United is set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium of Bangalore on Monday, 11th March evening. The first leg had a nail-biting finish with Juan Mascia's penalty goal in the injury time. When things resume at the Bangalore fortress, Highlanders will have a one-goal lead following the 2-1 finish at home.

Bengaluru FC would certainly be worried ahead of the kickoff at Sree Kanteerava. The team had all things going wrong in the first half of the last match. The midfield was out-of-place and the famous BFC combinations were not anywhere in Guwahati. However, the runners up of last season got back into the game in the second half. A number of well-organized attacks came from Bengaluru. The substitution of Xisco Hernandez was a turning point in the game, which got justified through the 82nd-minute equalizer. Heading back home, BFC will have numerous issues to get right before making the all-important clash.

Even without the result, NorthEast United had the upper hand in the first leg. The team kept attacking as a unit right from the word go. The Highlanders got fairly rewarded through Redeem Tlang's world class in the 20th minute. But, things deviated for Eelco Schattorie when striker Bartholomew Ogbeche suffered an injury in the first half itself.

Taking out Rowllin Borges too at half time due to a thigh strain even worsened the situation. The absence of these two players made things hard for NEUFC, which they will have to face in the second leg too. The gaffer would be diagnosing the openings that paved the way to BFC's dominance in the second half.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 11 March 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Live commentary: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Live Score | Commentary and Updates

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Team News

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC does not have any new injury concerns. However, Xisco Hernandez is expected to make a comeback into the first XI in place of Alex Barrera.

NorthEast United

NorthEast United would be all down at the injuries of their most important players - Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rowllin Borges. Losing two of their match-winners would mean that the team will have to undergo major changes in the lineup. Ogbeche is known to be out for a minimum of two weeks. Borges is not yet confirmed to be available and is learned to be out of contention.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Miku

NorthEast United (4-2-3-1): Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Janeiler Rivas, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Nikhil Kadam, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Federico Gallego, Juan Mascia

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: L-L-W-L-L

NorthEast United: W-D-D-W-D

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head

Bengaluru FC: 3

NorthEast United: 1

Draw: 1

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Key Players

Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri and Miku might not be at their best form but still, possess the power to take Bengaluru out of danger. The duo can be back to their routine goal-scoring ways anytime from this crucial home leg. Chhetri, who has 8 goals and 3 assists this season will look to improve the team's overall sharpness at the attacking end. Even when not scoring, the Indian skipper is good at providing crucial balls into the box.

NorthEast United

NorthEast United will have to rely on new shoulders for important duties. Federico Gallego and Juan Mascia will be key names to replace Ogbeche. Gallego, who had a good combination with Ogbeche will have to tweak his game with Mascia. While Gallego has 4 goals and 5 assist this season, Mascia has 3 goals - all of which came at crucial dying moments.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United: Predictions

NorthEast United had a brighter approach in the first leg, despite playing their first ever playoffs. Bengaluru FC looked troubled at times which might get carried on to home. Though NorthEast has serious injury woes, it looks as Schattorie can restrict BFC; given the players' poor form. As of now, NorthEast United will walk in as favourites to make the finals of this season.

Predicted Match Score - Bengaluru FC 0:1 NorthEast United

Predicted Aggregate Score - Bengaluru FC 1:3 NorthEast United

