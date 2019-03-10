ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: FC Goa vs Mumbai City | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details

Alby Issac FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 85 // 10 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

Indian Super League (ISL) witnessed its highest scoring semi-final ever as FC Goa thrashed Mumbai City to gain a mammoth hand in the first leg itself. In the reverse fixture, Goa will host Mumbai City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium of Goa on Tuesday, with the aggregates showing 5-1.

FC Goa made the first leg a day to remember even after conceding a goal at first. The way the team came back to equalize and take the lead showed their intentions of taking the cup this season. The Gaurs literally recreated the scoreline of the two team's first meeting this season - which ended 5-0 in favor of Goa.

Keeping aside the few nervy moments in the first half, Goa had the whole game under control. Sergio Lobera wouldn't have many things to change ahead of the second leg. All Goa will have to do is to keep the defense organized. Even before the start of the match, FC Goa has almost sealed their position in the finals, lest they concede 5 goals.

Mumbai City had a terrible semi-final leg in front of the home crowd. The hosts took the lead through Rafael Bastos in the 20th minute. However, constant leaks in the defense and a dull attacking line made them head to the tunnel at halftime, trailing by one goal.

The situation only worsened for Jorge Costa's team as they again let three goals in to end the game 5-1. Two of their key Indian figures - Subhasish Bose and Sehnaj Singh were constantly troubled, which opened up the defense for Coro and Jackichand Singh. Only if the coach can get the lapses in defense corrected and at the same time execute an all-out attacking plan will they have any scope of making a final appearance in front of the home crowd.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Match Information

Date: 12 March 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Live commentary: FC Goa vs Mumbai City Live Score | Commentary and Updates

Advertisement

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Team News

FC Goa

FC Goa does not have any injuries or suspensions ahead of the second leg. However, Sergio Lobera wouldn't mind taking out a player or two, to keep them fresh for the hopeful final clash.

Mumbai City

Mumbai City too has the whole squad available for selection.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Probable Lineups

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Mumbai City (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos, Modou Sougou

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Form Guide

FC Goa: W-W-L-W-W

Mumbai City: L-L-W-L-L

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Head-to-Head

FC Goa: 3

Mumbai City: 5

Draw: 3

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Key Players

FC Goa

FC Goa will try not to put pressure on their routine key players. Edu Bedia is expected to take up the role of a free-flowing midfielder found both in attack and defense. The Spanish player had one assist in the first leg. Moreover, he was at the heart of the attack with 85 passes at an accuracy rate of 85%. Lobera would want Bedia with the same accuracy in the reverse fixture too.

Mumbai City

Mumbai City would want a lot of goals and the primary source for it would be Modou Sougou. The 34-year old has 12 goals this season but was kept silent by the Goan defense at Mumbai. However, most of Mumbai's hopes would be on Sougou and he will have to supported by Rafael Bastos and Paulo Machado from vital positions.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City: Predictions

FC Goa has a clear advantage and has almost completed the procedures for the final. A comeback for Mumbai would be difficult, especially in the away conditions. The visitors will have to win with a 5-goal margin to get a berth in the final. But, it looks difficult for Mumbai to showcase that stunning performance and might be yet another final for Goa in the ISL.

Predicted Score - FC Goa 0:0 Mumbai City

Predicted Aggregate Score - FC Goa 5:1 Mumbai City

Advertisement