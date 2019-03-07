ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Mumbai City vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details

FC Goa players celebrating.

The second and exciting semi-final of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 is here with Mumbai City hosting FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Mumbai City is set to play their second ISL semi-finals, the previous one coming in 2016. This season, the club was at their all-time best, making a good comeback after a shaky start. The same side that conceded 8 goals in the first 4 fixtures recovered well to get into the top 4. Mumbai then went on a 9-match unbeaten streak under Jorge Costa. Modou Sougou produced stellar performances at the front, to finish the league stages at the 3rd position.

FC Goa can be proud of having developed to a defensively disciplined team in a very short time. As usual, the Gaurs were always at a peak in terms of scoring and ended up as the top-scoring team with 36 goals. Sergio Lobera's Spanish tactics were accurately executed through Edu Bedia and Ferran Corominas. Making the 4th semi-final in 5 seasons would be a merry fact for the club. Facing Mumbai City, Goa would be confident on having defeated them on both the meetings earlier this season. FC Goa qualified for the playoffs as the second placed team.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 9 March 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Live commentary: Mumbai City vs FC Goa Live Score | Commentary and Updates

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Team News

Mumbai City

Mumbai City is free of any injuries or suspensions. Jorge Costa wouldn't be making any gambles and will have Modou Sougou, Paulo Machado and Lucian Goian all on the field.

FC Goa

Zaid Krouch is reported to have sustained a muscle injury. The Moroccan midfielder's availability is not confirmed.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Arnold Issoko, Sehnaj Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Rafael Bastos, Modou Sougou

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Jackichand Singh, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Ferran Corominas

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Form Guide

Mumbai City: L-W-L-L-L

FC Goa: W-L-W-W-D

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City: 3

FC Goa: 4

Draw: 3

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Key Players

Mumbai City

Mumbai City will have all of their hopes on Senegalese striker Modou Sougou. The 34-year old has been at the top of his game, scoring 12 goals from the 16 appearances this season. The defenders often find it difficult to stop Sougou, once he gets going. If he can sneak into the minute faults from the Goan defense, Mumbai can clinch the lead in the semi-finals.

FC Goa

When Ferran Corominas is on the other side of the pitch, the contest only gets even complex. Coro will have the very same duties assigned to Sougou, but only for the opposite team. The Spaniard has scored 15 goals and 7 assists this season. It would be a tough clash between Lucian Goian in the Mumbai defense and Coro attacking for Goa.

Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Predictions

Both the teams have been equally sound in the league stages. This leaves very little to differentiate between the two sides. The fact that Goa got the better of Mumbai on both of their previous meetings this season would act a huge confidence booster. Taking the midfield battle too into consideration, Goa might be registering the victory in this first leg.

Predicted Score - Mumbai City 1:3 FC Goa

