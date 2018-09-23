ISL 2018-19: Tim Cahill looking at the bigger picture in Indian football, aims to help the growth of local talents

sounak mullick 23 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST

Tim Cahill is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Australian National Football Team PIC: ISL Media

Jamshedpur FC has probably pulled off the biggest signing this year by roping in Australian footballer Tim Cahill ahead of the fifth season of the Indian Super League. Speaking his heart out during the ISL media day in Kolkata on Thursday, he clearly stated that he was pleased with the facilities and infrastructure, which was an aspect he was really concerned about. The four-time World Cupper is all set make his debut in the ISL and is expected to help in the growth of the local talents rather than just being a player.

During the ISL media day, he said, “I am excited to join Jamshedpur FC. I like the facilities, the academy where we stayed, the training ground and the gym. We have a good future in the club. The future of this club is really important, and we have no distractions as players. We have a good vision for the growth of Indian football, especially the academy in our region. This is very exciting and Subrata being one of the senior players, we can help the local talent. “

The Australian even mentioned the three youngsters who have caught his eyes and will take a personal interest in the development of the players. “We have three players, Gaurav Mukhi, Mobashir Rahman and Vishal Das who graduated from the Tata Football Academy and have been promoted from the reserve side this season to the first team. I especially have taken these three youngsters under my wing,” said Tim Cahill.

Cahill also stressed the fact that he was enthralled with the overall experience in Jamshedpur. Tim said, "I have travelled and played the world over, but truly it was amazing to experience the welcome in Jamshedpur. The drums, culture, people of the city… for me it gave great motivation and I am very proud to be here in the Indian Super League and to be part of the city of Jamshedpur.”

It was evident from his words that the former Everton star is looking at the bigger picture of the Indian football than just being confined to short-term goals. The forward is taking personal care of a few players, including their daily activity, which is quite commendable. His main aim is to improve the condition of the team and get the favourable results.

Jamshedpur FC had been impressive last season but somehow failed to qualify for the knockout stages. With an improved squad and the experienced Tim Cahill leading from the front, the team owned by the Tata group will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season. Spanish coach Cesar Ferrando will be kick-starting his coaching career in India when Jamshedpur FC plays against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.