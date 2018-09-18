Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018-19: 5 Players who can win the Golden Boot

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.82K   //    18 Sep 2018, 07:11 IST

Enter captio
2015 golden boot winner
Stiven
Mendoza

Indian Super League fever and goal festival are about to start from 30th September where the mixture of young and experienced players make their name for themselves in the subcontinent's tournament. Elano, John Stiven Mendoza, Iain Hume, and Ferran Corominas have won this personal accolades before. 

Strikers love to win games on their own, but they would stand a chance for adding golden boot to their personal cabinet only if they are consistent enough throughout the season. In this piece, we shall look at five players who have a chance of finishing first in the goalscoring chart and winning the golden boot.

#5. KALU UCHE ( ATK ):

En
Kalu Uche

Kalu Uche spent his first spell at India with Pune City FC in 2015. The Nigerian forward made 11 appearances and scored 4 goals in the process. In 2017, Delhi Dynamos contacted the attacker when he was a free agent.

Former Delhi Dynamos manager Miguel Angel brought the best of Uche and played the attacker to his strengths. The former Pune City forward started to hit the ground running from day one. He found the net 13 times from just 15 appearances when he was at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The new manager of ATK Steve Coppell lured the 35-year-old to Kolkata in a one-year deal. The two-time champions have made great reinforcements with the likes of John Johnson, Manuel Lanzarote and Gerson making their way to play under the Englishmen.

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Media Coordinator.
