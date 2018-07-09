ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC confirm signing of goalkeeper Soram Poirei

Soram Poirei Anganba (Image Credits - The goalkeeper's Facebook page)

What's the story?

Bengaluru FC have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Soram Poirei, and given themselves another good option on the goal line.

In case you didn't know...

Soram Poirei was earlier with ATK, where he managed to play just 5 matches as Debjit Majumder was their go-to man. The 25-year-old did not have the best of ISL season's as he conceded 13 goals in the 5 matches he played for the red and white outfits.

However, much of this can be blamed to poor defending -- which led to the two-time Champions finishing 9th. The youngster also made an impressive 18 saves in the 5 games he played, enabling the Manipur-born keeper to have a decent save percentage of 58.06 %.

The heart of the matter

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu -- the current goalkeeper for the Blues -- has always been a force to reckon with between the sticks.

Out of the 21 matches Bengaluru FC played last season, they maintained 8 clean sheets. Credit for this amazing feat must be given to both the goalkeeper and defenders.

Soram Poirei Anganba has been with Bengaluru FC previously -- when the club was playing the I-league -- before he moved on to try his luck at Delhi Dynamos, Aizawl FC, and DSK Shivajians. Eventually, he had a brief stint with Mohun Bagan AC before he was finally picked up by ATK.

He's back! Goalkeeper Soram Poirei is Blue once again, as he signs a one year deal with the club. #WeAreBFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/JIfCXGtN0p — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 9, 2018

After a terrific debut at the ISL, and also lifting the Super Cup, Bengaluru FC have high expectations to live up to. Soram Poirei will need to train hard on his return to the Blues to ensure that he is given the opportunity to prove himself under the crossbar.

What's next?

The Manipur-born keeper will now look to bolster his skills during his second stint with the Blues. There is no doubt about his capabilities and he is sure to be a safe back up option after main-man Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru FC have toyed a lot in the goalkeeping department during the transfer season -- as they let go of Lalthuamawia Ralte and Abhra Mondal -- and now bring in Soram Poirei.

Will these changes strengthen the already-capable Bengaluru FC side further? Will the new keeper be able to adapt well with the players?

One thing can be said for certain, with the signings of Chencho Gyeltshen, Spanish winger Francisco 'Xisco' Hernandez, and now Soram -- the Blues are indeed en route to building an indomitable squad.

