ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC squad list and fixtures

Vignesh Ganesan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 146 // 18 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST

ISL Defending Champions Chennaiyin FC

The most awaited Indian football tournament - Indian Super League is all set to begin on 29th September 2018, with the opening match to be played between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters.

Chennaiyin FC who won their second ISL title last year will be looking to maintain their performance level this season as well. During one of the interviews, head coach John Gregory said that his wish is to become the first team in ISL to win consecutive titles, therefore the team will be working hard to fulfil their coach's dream.

After the departure of Sereno Henrique and Jude Nworuh, the team looks well-balanced with the new signings of Andrea Orlandi (midfielder), Eli Sabia (centre-back), Isaac Vanmalsawma (midfielder), Zohmingliana Ralte (centre-back), Ngasepam Tondonba Singh (centre-back) and Carlos Salom (forward).

Complete Squad List

Goal Keepers: Karanjeet Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh (new signing), Nikhil Bernard (new signing)

Defenders: Inigo Calderon, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mailson Alves, Ngasepam Tondonba Singh (new signing), Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Rentheli, Deepak Tangri (new signing)

Midfielders: Dhanapal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Raphael Augusto, Andrea Orlandi (new signing), Thoi Singh, Gregory Nelson, Srinivasan Pandiyan (new signing), Germanpreet Singh, Francisco Fernandes, Abhijit Sarkar (new signing)

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Mohammed Rafi, Aman Chetri, Salmon Carlos (new signing), Rahim Ali (new signing).

Chennaiyin FC will play their home matches in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is also called as Marina Arena. All the matches will start at 7:30 pm IST.

List of all the fixtures:

30th September: Bengaluru FC (Away)

6th October: FC Goa (Home)

18th October: NorthEast United FC (Home)

23rd October: Delhi Dynamos FC (Away)

26th October: Atletico de Kolkata (Away)

3rd November: Mumbai City FC (Home)

6th November: FC Pune City (Away)

25th November: Jamshedpur FC (Away)

29th November: Kerela Blasters (Home)

02nd December: Atletico de Kolkata (Home)

6th December: Mumbai City FC (Away)

15th December: Delhi Dynamos (Home)

This season there will be two international breaks, one for AFC Asian Cup and another one for International Friendlies. The remaining fixtures have not been released yet.

