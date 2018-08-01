ISL 2018: Winger Seityasen Singh signs for NorthEast United

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST News 201 // 01 Aug 2018, 18:32 IST

Seityasen Singh in action for former club Delhi Dynamos

What's the story?

NorthEast United have confirmed the signing of the versatile winger Seityasen Singh for the upcoming ISL season in an attempt to bolster their midfield.

In case you didn't know...

The 26-year-old started his professional career at Royal Wahingdoh. He was even loaned to The Highlanders for a brief period. Salgaocar SC got the Manipur-born player on board thereafter before NorthEast United decided to sign him in 2016, this time for good.

The youngster scored two goals for The Highlanders in the 9 matches he played in his inaugural stint with the club.

Seityasen Singh was then loaned to DSK Shivajians F.C. in 2017 and made a permanent move to ISL-side Delhi Dynamos for the previous season.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United took to Twitter to officially announce that Seityasen Singh will be back with them after fulfilling duties at Delhi Dynamos last season.

Seitya is back!



The versatile winger from Manipur who spent his last season with Delhi Dynamos returns to #NEUFC for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season! #WelcomeSeitya #StrongerTogether #8States1United pic.twitter.com/lbTyE6mHnQ — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 1, 2018

This will be the dynamic winger's third stint with the club (including the loan period). The winger has not failed to impress whenever given the opportunity and has always delivered the goods. He has been capped by the Indian National team on multiple occasions as well.

The top winger can even adapt to the situation and play on both the wings which is an added benefit.

What's next?

The Highlanders had a forgettable outing in the ISL last season, getting on the wrong end of the table, finishing 10th.

In a bid to avoid such an adverse season, there have been quite a few new allegiances formed by the North East-based side for the upcoming season.

Seityasen Singh becomes NorthEast United's 5th new signing of the season after bringing in the promising striker Kivi Zhimomi, defender Gurwinder Singh, goalkeeper Pawan Kumar, and winger Redeem Tlang.

With so many new signings and even more to come, The Highlanders will be one of the teams to watch out for in the upcoming season.

Is Seityasen Singh, along with the other new signings good enough to enable The Highlanders to make it to their first ever play-offs? Do share your opinion in the comments section below.