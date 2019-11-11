ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC | 5 hits and flops as Cuadrat and Co. register season's first win

Bengaluru FC players celebrate after beating Chennaiyin FC. Photo Credits: indiansuperleague.com

Bengaluru FC returned to their free-flowing attacking football as they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Erik Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri and Semboi Haokip scored for the hosts to mark their first win of this ISL season.

Carles Cudrat made the crucial change of benching Manuel Onwu. Erik Paartalu returned to the line-up and Ashique Kuruniyan was slotted in as a winger. Both the changes were evident in play right from the first whistle as BFC found a refreshed enthusiasm in the attack. Chennaiyin FC were forced to defend with 11-men for a major part of the game. Even when the visitors showed glimpses of a comeback, their attackers let them down with poor finishing.

With the win, Bengaluru FC climb to the fifth on the table with six points whereas Chennaiyin FC are still stuck at the bottom without a goal to their name. John Gregory's failure to meet his objectives, both in defence and attack, will surely make the management recheck the position.

Without further ado, here are five hits and flops from the match between the two southern rivals.

#Hit - Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri got his first goal of the season. Photo Credits: indiansuperleague.com

Bengaluru FC fans will be delighted to see their skipper on the scoresheet. The striker had a slow start to the season, not being able to score a single goal from their opening three games. However, the legend proved his critics wrong and led them to victory.

Bengaluru's second goal was a piece of brilliance from Sunil Chhetri. He stormed into the box and hit a powerful shot at Vishal Kaith's near-post but the Chennaiyin keeper had no chance of stopping it.

Apart from the goal, Chhetri had a telling impact in the game with four shots. He combined well with the midfielders and created two chances over the 90 minutes. With Manuel Onwu failing to fill the void left by Miku's departure, more goals will be expected from Chhetri this season.

Sunil Chhetri regaining form is a good news for the Indian football fanatics too as the 35-year old will now head to join the Indian national team for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

