ISL 2019/20: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United | Match prediction, preview and where to watch

Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves will have crucial roles to play against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC will play their second home game of the Indian Super League (ISL) as NorthEast United visit the 'City of Pearls' on Wednesday evening.

Hyderabad had a poor start to the season, losing their first two matches and conceding eight goals in the process. However, when the team marked their home debut at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Phil Brown's side scripted an impressive 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters. As a result, HFC would be confident heading into their clash against NorthEast United.

On the other hand, the Highlanders began their ISL campaign by drawing with Bengaluru FC and defeating Odisha. NorthEast United then hosted FC Goa and could only pick up one point after a 2-2 draw. NEUFC secured the lead in the 74th minute but conceded in injury time to drop two points. Robert Jarni's team will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Match Information

Date: 6th November 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Team News

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad have Rafael Lopez and Bobo ruled out with injuries. Sahil Panwar was not even on the bench against Blasters after suffering an injury during the game against Jamshedpur. Adil Khan too missed the previous contest with an injury concern, but is expected to return to the line-up. Nestor Gordillo remains suspended for Wednesday's enclounter. Robin Singh has only two shots on goal from three matches and Phil Brown might look for alternatives to pair up with Marcelinho up front.

NorthEast United

Federico Gallego and Rupert Nongrum are injured in the NorthEast camp. Heerings Kai, who was subbed off against FC Goa, is expected to be back for the Highlanders. Jarni might not alter the combinations that impressed against the Gaurs and will be hoping for Martin Chaves and Asamoah Gyan to combine well up front.

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Probable Lineups

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Abhishek Halder, Robin Singh

Hyderabad FC started their ISL campaign with a 5-0 loss against ATK

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Reegan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: ISL Form Guide

Hyderabad FC: W-L-L

NorthEast United: D-W-D

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Head-to-Head

The contests between the two sides, when Hyderabad FC operated under the name of Pune City, were close as both teams had four wins each, with two out of the ten fixtures ending in a draw.

Pune City: 4

NorthEast United: 4

Draws: 2

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Prediction

Although Hyderabad managed to win their previous game, they had shortcomings in all departments. The attack has a lot to improve when compared to NorthEast United. The minute errors in defence will turn costly when facing the Highlanders.

The visitors will hold an upper hand as they have a consistent side with better chemistry. If Jarni's attackers hit their targets, NEUFC will return to winning ways.

Predicted Score - Hyderabad FC 1:3 NorthEast United