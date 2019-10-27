ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC v Hyderabad FC | Match preview, predictions, live streaming & where to watch details

Jamshedpur FC started their campaign with a win over Odisha FC.

After defeating a rebranded Odisha FC at home, Jamshedpur FC welcome the Indian Super League's other 'new 'side, Hyderabad FC at the JRD Tata Complex.

While a 10-man Jamshedpur ground out a 2-1 win against Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC had a disastrous start, losing their first-ever ISL match 5-0 against two-time champions ATK.

Match Information

Date: 29th October 2019

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Antonio Irondo would be hoping to take the Jamshedpur FC side into the playoffs and that would require a consistent performance from the squad throughout the tournament.

Bikash Jairu was shown a red card in the last match and CK Vineeth should be replacing the 28-year old if he is deemed fit for the match.

Jitendra Singh and Narender Gehlot should be getting their first starts of the season as Aitor Monroy would move to his natural holding midfield position after playing as a centre back in the first match.

Hyderabad FC

Phil Brown has a huge task on his hand as the Englishman needs to boost his team's morale after their drubbing against ATK. It is to be seen whether he makes a lot of changes to the starting XI or retains his trust in the experienced squad players.

Marko Stankovic should be drafted straight into the starting XI as the defense needs a better screening and the Austrian midfielder would also help in creating more chances.

Nikhil Poojary could make way for Laldanmawia Ralte as the Mizoram-born forward impressed after coming off the bench in the last match.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Probable line-ups

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Pal (GK), Jitendra Singh, Narender Gehlot, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Piti, CK Vineeth, Sergio Castel

Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Kamaljit Singh, Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Rafa Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marcelinho, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Form Guide

Jamshedpur FC: W-L-W-L-D

Hyderabad FC: L-W-L-D-W

Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC Wins: 0

Hyderabad FC Wins (As FC Pune City): 4

Draw: 0

The Red Miners have lost all four of their matches against FC Pune City in the Indian Super League. Given how they have failed to make the play-offs in both the seasons, a point or two would have given their chances of making it to the knockout rounds a huge boost.

Although, FC Pune City have rebranded themselves as Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur fans would be looking for some revenge when they host Phil Brown's side on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Key Players

Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league and has an amazing defense protecting his goal. The defense is led by the experienced Tiri along with the talented youngster Narender Gehlot.

Hyderabad FC

Marcelinho has been the key player for FC Pune City for a couple of seasons now. On his day, the Brazilian can take the match away from any opposition. Adil Khan would be shileding the fragile Hyderabad FC defense and would be hoping to initiate a few attacks as well.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predictions

Jamshedpur FC has never won a match against Hyderabad FC (FC Pune City) and there cannot be a better opportunity to change that, given the state of the team's morale after the loss to ATK.

Goals galore in the match as two brilliant attacks come up against unsettled defenses, Jamshedpur might just edge it with the crowd behind them.

Predicted Score: Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Hyderabad FC