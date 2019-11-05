ISL 2019-20: Piti, Marcelinho lead Team of the Week

ATK players dominate our Team of the Week for the second week Sportskeeda's ISL Team of the Week

The Indian Super League's second week had its fair share of surprise results, with debutants Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC notching up their first wins of the new ISL season.

There were three draws in the seven games played, with last year's finalists Bengaluru FC and FC Goa drawing both games that they played in the week - including their clash at the Fatorda.

As for our Team of the Week for the second week of the sixth season of the ISL, there are some repeat entrants, such as Redeem Tlang, Prabir Das and Juanan Gonzalez.

Marcelinho, who scored twice in two games, including a stunning free-kick to win Hyderabad their game against Kerala Blasters, also makes an appearance, his first in a Team of the Week, this season.

Jamshedpur top the early running in the ISL standings, whereas it makes grim reading for the four clubs from the southern part of the country, who occupy the bottom four spots in the table, at this still early stage of the season.

Subrata Paul

Subrata Pal made a series of outstanding saves against Bengaluru FC. PC: ISL.

The veteran Indian stopper has been in outstanding form for Jamshedpur, and that was exemplified by his performance against Bengaluru FC. On a Sunday night blockbuster, Subrata and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu matched each other save-for-save, and that meant that the strikers were completely shut out.

Subrata was called in to action far more often than Gurpreet, with the veteran making nine saves in the game, compared to Gurpreet's 3, as the game ended 0-0.

Subrata's footwork and quickness across the turf enabled him to pull off a miraculous save to deny Harmanjot Singh Khabra after he was set up by Juanan. His form has been imperative to Jamshedpur's unbeaten and impressive early start to the season.

