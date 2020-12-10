ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news and more

ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC in Match 24 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday evening.

In their last game, ATK Mohun Bagan fell to their first defeat of the season, after winning their first three games. A Nerijus Valskis brace gave Jamshedpur a 2-1 win over Antonio Lopez Habas' side.

Roy Krishna, though, kept up his streak of scoring in every game for ATK Mohun Bagan this season.

For Hyderabad FC, the start to this season has indicated that they will end up having a much better campaign than they did last time. They are unbeaten in their three games so far, having played two draws after beating Odisha FC 1-0 in their first game.

Coach Manuel Marquez Roca does have a few injury concerns to deal with, though. It is actually not an ideal way to prepare for a game against an opposition of the pedigree of ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head

This will be the first game to ever take place between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: L-W-W-W

Hyderabad FC form guide: D-D-W

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC team news

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to miss Javi Hernandez for a couple of weeks, while David Williams is expected to be fit for this game.

Javi is out for two weeks and Williams should be ready to face Hyderabad FC in the next game, if not definitely FC Goa (December 16). I am not sure if ATK Mohun Bagan will seek a replacement for Soosairaj. Feel they have enough already. https://t.co/L1L3wPZrQ8 — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 8, 2020

Edu Garcia is likely to retain his spot in the midfield, alongside Carl McHugh and Jayesh Rane. Otherwise, they are a settled side. Habas is not one to meddle too much with his combinations, anyway. So it would be a surprise if non-fitness related changes are made in the ATK Mohun Bagan starting XI.

For Hyderabad FC, both Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese are expected to miss out. Both continue their respective recoveries from injuries they suffered during their clash against Bengaluru FC.

Adil Khan could be in line to make his first start of the season for Hyderabad FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are a well-drilled machine, who are well-versed with the art of sneaking results. We are predicting that they will sneak another one on Friday evening.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Hyderabad FC