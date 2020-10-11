ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters begin pre-season training 

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters began their pre-season preparations in full swing for the upcoming season.

After a few disappointing seasons, the yellow brigade will be looking to climb back up the ladder this year. Despite losing skipper Bartholomew Ogbeche to Mumbai City FC and ace defender Sandesh Jhingan to ATK Mohun Bagan, they have been active in the off-season and have brought in some quality foreign players.

Kerala Blasters begin pre-season training ahead of 2020-21 ISL season

Kerala Blasters have a stacked midfield for the upcoming season, with promising prospects Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP playing alongside new signings Facundo Pereyra and Vicente Gomez.

They recently completed their biggest signing of the window by bringing in English striker Gary Hooper from Australia's Wellington Phoenix. Hooper has been a seasoned veteran, plying his trade in the English Premier League, English Championship, and Scottish top-flight before his move down under. They have also strengthened their defence by bringing in Nishu Kumar from Bengaluru FC.

The Blasters have had a change in the guard for the new campaign, with Kibu Vicuna replacing Eelcho Shattorie as the head coach. The Spaniard was appointed in April after winning the I-League in his maiden season with Mohun Bagan. In his absence, the training is being conducted under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed at the Duler Stadium in Mapusa.

Kibu Vicuna was appointed as the new head coach of Kerala Blasters on 22 April 2020

Kerala Blasters 2020-21 squad

Goalkeepers

Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Husain Khan

Defenders

Denechandra Meitei, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Abdul Hakku, Sandeep Singh, Kenstar Kharshong

Midfielders

Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rohit Kumar, Arjun Jayaraj, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Gotimayum Muktasana, Givson Singh Moirangthem, Rahul Kp, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth K, Ritwik Das, Nongdamba Naorem, Sergio Cidoncha, Facundo Pereyra, Vicente Gomez Umpierrez

Forwards

Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gary Hooper