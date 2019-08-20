ISL set to begin on October 20, I-League to kick-off on November 2

Bengaluru FC won their maiden ISL title last season

The 2019-20 Indian Super League is all set to kick-off on October 20, later this year. Meanwhile, the I-League will start on November 2, as confirmed by sources in the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The details for the opening fixture are yet to be announced by the governing body.

This will be the sixth edition of the Indian Super League after its inception back in 2014. The ISL has undergone several changes in the past few years. It was a two-month affair at the beginning, but now it stretches over 5 months. Two new teams have been included from the fourth edition of the league while we have had three different winners in the first five seasons.

Bengaluru FC became claimed its first ever ISL title in the previous season, having defeated FC Goa in the final with a solitary goal from the Indian defender Rahul Bheke in the 117th minute. They became the third team to win the title after ATK and Chennayin FC won two apiece in the first four editions. The ISL is expected to soon be announced as the country's top-tier league.

This 2019-20 edition will the 13th edition of the I-League, contested by 11 teams across India. Chennai City FC won the championship last season, their first title.

Dempo Sports Club is the most successful club in the competition with 5 titles to their name, followed by Mohun Bagan, winning on 4 occasions. Shillong Lajong FC has been relegated from the I-League, while TRAU FC is making their debut after they claimed top honours in the 2nd division I-League last season.

For the first time, the winners of the Indian Super League are expected to get a ticket to the AFC Champions League qualifiers.