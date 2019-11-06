ISL Tickets: How to book ISL match tickets online | ISL 2019-20

The sixth edition of the ISL began on Sunday

The sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) began on Sunday in Kochi, as the Kerala Blasters beat two-time champions ATK in the opening game of the tournament.

The cash-rich tournament has started this season in a new avatar as the country's top division, with the toppers of the league table getting a spot in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League for next season.

This promises to be one of the closest ISL seasons ever, with a good number of teams having strengthened their playing squads. The likes of ATK and Kerala Blasters themselves have splashed the cash after a disastrous couple of seasons, while the other two-time champions Chennaiyin FC, too, have made some exciting additions to their squad, after hitting rock-bottom last season.

ISL Tickets - Buy them online today

The ISL's stadium attendances have taken hits over the last two seasons, and in 2018-19, it was further hit by the Kerala Blasters' awful form, which meant that their loyal fan group, the Manjappada decided to boycott matches at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

With a lot more to play for this season in the country's top-tier league, the ISL organisers will be looking to get a lot more people to the stands, and by the evidence of opening night in Kochi and Monday night in Bengaluru, it has started well.

Kochi was packed, and on an evening with belting Bengaluru rain, nearly 16,000 people thronged the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to watch the Blues begin the defence of their title, in a 0-0 draw against NorthEast United.

The tickets have been released for the tournament by the different clubs, in partnership with different agencies.

Here are all the details.

1) ATK - BookMyShow - Click Here to Book

2) NorthEast United - BookMyShow

3) Jamshedpur FC - PayTM/Insider - Click here to Book

4) Odisha FC - PayTM/Insider - Click here to Book

5) Chennaiyin FC - BookMyShow

6) Bengaluru FC - PayTM/Insider

7) Kerala Blasters - PayTM/Insider

8) Hyderabad FC - PayTM/Insider

9) Mumbai City FC - PayTM/Insider

10) FC Goa - PayTM/Insider

Next ISL Game you should book Tickets for: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Unbeaten in the league currently, FC Goa will look continue their streak when they take on Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. On the other hand, the hosts for the evening started off the season with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters but have since lost their way somewhat. Their last match resulting in a 4-2 defeat against the newcomers Odisha FC. Both these teams managed to reach the semi-finals last season but neither could go on to lift the title, as Mumbai got knocked out by eventual winners Bengaluru FC, who also then defeated FC Goa in a close contested final.

With neither of the two teams having won an ISL title, the pressure will definitely be on them to improve on that record, and especially FC Goa who have managed to reach the last 4 stage in the last two seasons but haven’t managed to get over the finishing line. For Mumbai City FC, they will be missing the services of Mato Grgic and Modou Sougou, while the visitors will be without the likes of Seiminlen Doungel, who was sent-off in their last encounter against Northeast United.