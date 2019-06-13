ISL Transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh in talks with Bengaluru FC for a return after leaving ATK

Eugeneson Lyngdoh might return back to Bengaluru FC after an unsuccessful stint with ATK

ISL champions Bengaluru FC have begun negotiations with former ATK midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The India international terminated his contract with ATK via mutual consent on Thursday and his former club Bengaluru FC have emerged as the favorites to rope his services.

Eugeneson Lyngdoh was bought by the two-time ISL champions for a whopping ₹1.1 crore in the 2017 Players' Draft, making him the joint-costliest buy alongside Anas Edathodika. An Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury, however, cut short his playing time with ATK as he was able to make only 3 appearances.

In the subsequent 2018-19 season, new coach Steve Coppell favored Hitesh Sharma and Jayesh Rane in the midfield. As a result, Lyngdoh played in only 5 matches, mostly as a substitute, despite being fully fit.

The lack of playing time has resulted in him being ousted from the national team scenario and rising young midfielders like Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad have filled the spot.

India's new coach Igor Stimac has made it clear that he would give opportunities to worthy players but for that Lyngdoh will need to feature in the starting line-up more frequently.

The Shillong-born midfielder was a perennial figure in Bengaluru FC's midfield from 2014 to 2017, helping them win the I-League, reach the finals of the AFC Cup, and win the Federation Cup on two separate occasions. The JSW-owned side even tried to rope his services in the winter transfer window but negotiations broke down.

Lyngdoh is still a fan favorite amongst the West Block Blues as Bengaluru FC are looking forward to add depth to their squad. Apart from the ISL and the Super Cup, they will also feature in the AFC Cup this season. Bengaluru FC would want some fresh faces in their squad so that they don't have to worry about injuries.