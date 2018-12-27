×
5 issues Guardiola needs to urgently fix at Manchester City

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
787   //    27 Dec 2018, 00:07 IST

Guardiola has much work to do to fix his ailing team
Guardiola has much work to do to fix his ailing team

Another day, another loss. Sound the alarm and ring the bell, Manchester City is in a sticky situation. The 2-1 loss at Leicester City is the Cityzens' third in four matches, and they are now 7 points behind Liverpool.

A month ago, everything was going swimmingly for Pep Guardiola and his merry band. They were two points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Reds and were looking good enough to retain the title they won so brilliantly last season.

However, even before the loss to Chelsea, there were already signs of problems. The results were coming in but there had been a noticeable drop in performances. They should have beaten Fulham and Watford more convincingly than they did.

The derby game against Manchester United didn't really tell us anything about the side as they played against a team that was there for the taking. This was made obvious by Liverpool's easy win against the same opponents barely a month later.

Guardiola is one of the best coaches in the world. He will need to fix certain issues to avoid a repeat of his first season in the Premier League.

Some of these issues are:

#5 Get the defence back in shape

Laporte seems to have lost form
Laporte seems to have lost form

By Gameweek 14, Manchester City, alongside Liverpool, had the best defence in the Premier League. In 14 matches, the backline led by Aymeric Laporte had only conceded 6 goals (two of which were penalties).

Fast forward to today's game against Leicester City and the story is very different. In the last 5 games, they have let in 9 goals. What Guardiola will find most annoying is the way and manner these goals have been conceded.

The defence has been slow to react to corners and crosses (the two Leicester goals were headers). There has been a clear lack of leadership at the back with all the defenders who have been used being guilty of sloppiness at various times.

Now more than ever, the team needs the calmness that Vincent Kompany brings to the backline. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have been very erratic and error-prone. This has forced Guardiola to constantly change who plays alongside Laporte.

The defensive discipline of the first 14 matches would have to return starting against Southampton if the team are to have any hope of overhauling Liverpool.

1 / 5 NEXT
