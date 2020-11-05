Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as Turkish side secure first-ever Champions League win | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United saw their 18-match unbeaten away run in all competitions come to a disappointing end, as the Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite making an encouraging start to the match, Manchester United’s misfiring attack and non-existent defense saw them fall two goals behind their Turkish opponents. Demba Ba opened the scoring, and Edin Visca doubled his side’s lead in the first half.

United were given a lifeline back into the game just before the break when Anthony Martial headed home Luke Shaw’s cross to halve the deficit as the two sides headed into the break.

The second half played out much like the first, with the away side making most of the running while the hosts seemed content to sit back and wait for opportunities to break with pace.

However, despite most of the second half being played in Basaksehir’s half, Manchester United’s star-studded attack could not find a way through a resolute Turkish defense.

The closest Manchester United came to rescuing a point was in the 92nd minute, when a last-ditch goal-line clearance from Basaksehir defender Alexandru Epureanu preserved his side’s lead.

As a result, Manchester United’s perfect start to their Champions League campaign comes to a shuddering halt, while Istanbul Basaksehir reignite their chances of progressing from the group.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from a potentially pivotal group stage game.

#1 Manchester United’s defensive issues highlighted once again

Demba Ba gave the United defense all sorts of problems in the first half.

After a rocky start to the season that has seen them concede 14 goals across all competitions, the spotlight was already on Manchester United’s fragile defense. And this performance only raised more concerns.

Having made a bright start to the match, United were caught napping in the 12th minute as they committed everyone forward for a corner, only to leave Demba Ba free in acres of space to latch on to a clearance and slot home the opener.

Rather than learn from the error, the United defense proceeded to repeat the mistake on multiple occasions. The Red Devils left gaping holes in their backline for their opponents to exploit.

The hosts, who passed up more than a few chances to double their lead, finally did so in the 40th minute through captain Edin Visca. He capitalized on more poor defending from Manchester United to hammer home a confident finish.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s response to the situation was to revert to a back three, taking off Axel Tuanzebe and pushing Nemanja Matic back to play on the left of the back three.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, even though they had the upper hand for most of the second half, their earlier defensive lapses ended up costing them the game.

#2 Istanbul Basaksehir played United at their own game

The Turkish champions were strong in defense and ever-ready to spring a counter-attack.

While Manchester United are still searching for their real identity under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, much of their success under the Norwegian has come via allowing their opponents to have the ball and using their pace and quality in attack to score on the counter.

Against Istanbul Basaksehir, however, they were given a taste of their own medicine. The Turkish champions employed broadly similar tactics in defending resolutely and attacking on the break.

This strategy worked wonders for the home side, who went into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks not only to some resolute defending but also to their opponents’ lax defending and their own express pace on the counter-attack.

The second half saw Basaksehir retreat deep into their half and put on a resolute defensive display, putting men behind the ball and proving incredibly difficult to break down as they protected their precious lead.