Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Istanbul Basaksehir host Antwerp at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The Grey Owls cruised past Icelandic minnows Breidablik 6-1 on aggregate in the last round, following up their 3-1 win away from home with a 3-0 victory on home soil last week.

Clinching this round will ensure their first major European competition since the 2020-21 Champions League season.

Antwerp, meanwhile, made light work of Lillestrom in the third qualifying round with a 5-1 aggregate win.

The Belgian side beat them 3-1 away before sealing a 2-0 win at home last week, and now have a third consecutive European campaign in sight.

Interestingly, both teams are unbeaten in their new season thus far - Istanbul have gone six matches unbeaten, whereas Antwerp are undefeated in eight.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antwerp Head-To-Head

This will be the first official meeting between Istanbul Basaksehir and Antwerp.

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Antwerp Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antwerp Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir

Mustafa Kutay Peksen is the only notable absentee for the Istanbul outfit as the centre-back is currently recuperating from cruciate ligament damage.

Stefano Okaka could be reinstated back into the starting XI, replacing Patryk Szyz upfront to boost their attack.

Injured: Mustafa Kutay Peksen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Antwerp

The Great Old won't have Bjorn Engels and Michel-Ange Balikwisha available for the clash through injuries.

Injured: Bjorn Engles, Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antwerp Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-1-4-1): Volkan Babacan; Júnior Caiçara, Léo Duarte, Alexandru Epureanu, Lucas Lima; Youssouf Ndayishimiye; Deniz Türüç, Danijel Aleksić, Mahmut Tekdemir, Mounir Chouiar; Stefano Okaka.

Antwerp (4-3-3): Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Toby Alderweireld, William Pacho, Sam Vines; Alhassan Yusuf, Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens; Koji Miyoshi, Michael Frey, Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antwerp Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir are unbeaten in the new season thus far and have produced frightening attacking form in their last two home games.

Antwerp, however, are no slouch, going the first eight games of the 2022-23 season unbeaten in all competitions, winning seven.

Considering both sides are on a good run at the moment, it's difficult to see a winner here, and we predict a draw with all to play for in the return.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Antwerp

