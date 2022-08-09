Istanbul Basaksehir vs Breidablik prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Istanbul Basaksehir will host Breidablik in the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round as they look to get the job done.

The Grey Owls came away with a 3-1 victory in Iceland last week, with Danijel Aleksic netting a brace. Deniz Turuc was also on target for the visitors before Viktor Karl Einarsson pulled one back for the hosts midway through the second stanza.

A draw will be enough for the Turkish side to progress into the playoffs. They followed up their first leg win with a 4-0 drubbing of Kasimpasa in the league at the weekend. Breidablik, meanwhile, were humbled in their league clash with Stjarnan, who won 5-2 in the Urvalsdeild.

The Blikar have now won just once in their last five games across competitions - a big reason to worry ahead of the key clash this week.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Breidablik Head-To-Head

Basaksehir and Breidablik's first leg clash was their first meeting between the two teams. The former hold the head-to-head advantage following a 3-1 win.

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D.

Breidablik Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Breidablik Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir

Mustafa Peksen remains out with cruciate ligament damage, but on the bright side, star player Mesut Ozil returns after missing the first leg.

Injured: Mustafa Peksen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Breidablik

The Blikar don't have any injury concerns ahead of their trip to Istanbul. Manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson will, however, be concerned with his defence, which has shipped in eight goals in their last two games.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Breidablik Predicted XIs

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-3-3): Volkan Babacan; Junior Caicara, Leo Duarte, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Hasan Kaldirim; Deniz Turuc, Lucas Biglia, Mesut Ozil; Patryk Szysz, Stefano Okaka, Mounir Chouiar.

Breidablik (4-3-3): Anton Ari Einarsson; Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson, Damir Muminovic, Finnur Orri Margeirsson, Davíd Ingvarsson; Karl Einarsson, Oliver Sigurjonsson, Gisli Eyjolfsson; Jason Svanthorsson, Dagur Thorhallsson, Isak Thorvaldsson.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Breidablik Prediction

Basaksehir hold a healthy 3-1 advantage coming into Thursday but cannot rest on their laurels, as Breidablik have the weapons to cause damage.

However, the Icelandic side have been found wanting in defence in their last few games, which could come to haunt them once more.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Breidablik.

