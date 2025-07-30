Istanbul Basaksehir will host Cherno More at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be confident to complete the job they started in the first leg and advance to the next round.

Basaksehir went ahead in the 52nd minute through a goal from Ömer Ali Şahiner and did a good job in protecting their lead to see the first leg end in a 1-0 victory over the Bulgarian side. The Grey Owls are looking to return to the Conference League after being eliminated in the league phase of last season’s edition.

Cherno More, on the other hand, last made it past the second qualifying round of a UEFA competition in the 2009-10 season and appear to be headed for another early elimination after last week's loss.

The visitors returned to winning ways over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Botev Plovdiv in their domestic league on Sunday, but will face a more difficult test on Thursday if they are to advance to the third round, where they would face either Viking or FC Koper.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Cherno More Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second ever meeting between the sides following last Thursday’s meeting.

Istanbul Basaksehir are unbeaten in three meetings against Bulgarian opponents with two wins and a draw.

Cherno have never appeared in the main stages of a UEFA competition in their history.

The Turkish hosts’ highest finish in an European tournament came in the 2019-20 Europa League when they made it to the round of 16.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Cherno More Prediction

Boz Baykuşlar are favorites to get the win this midweek and will only need to avoid complacency as well as replicate last week's defensive solidity to get the required result.

The Sailors will be optimistic to get a goal and force the game into extra time or even penalties but will need to be at their best to stand a chance against their Turkish counterparts.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Cherno More

Basaksehir vs Cherno More Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Istanbul Basaksehir

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

