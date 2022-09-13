Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Istanbul Basaksehir host Fiorentina at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium on matchday two of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, looking to extend their winning run to six games in all competitions.

The Grey Owls are in a rich vein of form right now and opened their European campaign last week with a 4-0 drubbing of Scottish team Hearts.

Goals from Hasan Ali Kaldirim, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Stefano Okaka and Berkay Ozcan helped the Istanbul outfit to an easy victory which put them at the top of the group.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by RFS on the opening day, with Antonin Barak's second-half goal canceled out by Andrej Illic's strike to secure an unlikely point for the Latvian outfit.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head

This will be the first official clash between Istanbul Basaksehir and Fiorentina.

ACF Fiorentina @acffiorentina



ACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri.



#ForzaViola #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina Report medico: DodoACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri. Report medico: DodoACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri. #ForzaViola #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina https://t.co/Oia4kPihZ1

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Fiorentina Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir

The home side have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday.

Head coach Emre Belozoglu may reinstate Stefano Okaka back into the starting XI after pulling him off the bench in their last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

ACF Fiorentina @acffiorentina



ACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri.



#ForzaViola #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina Report medico: DodoACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri. Report medico: DodoACF comunica che il calciatore Dodo è stato sottoposto in data odierna ad accertamenti in seguito all’infortunio occorso durante la partita di ieri. #ForzaViola #Fiorentina #ACFFiorentina https://t.co/Oia4kPihZ1

Fiorentina

The Viola have quite a few injury concerns as Nicolas Gonzalez, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic, Alfred Duncan and Szymon Zurkowski are all sidelined.

Dodo also injured his leg at the weekend and has been sidelined for at least two weeks.

Igor Julio was sent off for the Florence outfit at the weekend but his suspension only applies in the league and he will be available for selection here.

Injured: Dodo, Nicolas Gonzalez, Gaetano Castrovilli, Nikola Milenkovic, Alfred Duncan, Szymon Zurkowski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-1-4-1): Volkan Babacan; Junior Caicara, Leo Duarte, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Lucas Lima; Lucas Biglia; Bertrand Traore, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Ozcan, Mounir Chouiar; Stefano Okaka.

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Lorenzo Venuti, Lucas Martinez, Igor Julio, Cristiano Biraghi; Antonin Barak, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Jonathan Ikone, Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir are on a better run of form right now, winning their last few games with strong attacking intent and a stoic defense.

Fiorentina, contrastingly, are going through a rough patch, failing to win any of their last seven games in all competitions and scoring only thrice.

The hosts will obviously feel more confident in their chances here and we predict a narrow victory for them.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Fiorentina

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P