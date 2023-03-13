Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2023

Istanbul Basaksehir will welcome Gent to the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Wednesday.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Ghent, with Stefano Okaka's 16th-minute opener being canceled out by Gift Orban in the 35th minute.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in all competitions, losing three games in that period. They have also failed to score in three defeats and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Gent have been in slightly better form than the hosts recently and have suffered just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions. In their previous outing, they recorded an emphatic 6-2 away win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League with Gift Orban scoring four goals in the second half.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the second time.

Istanbul Basaksehir finished as group winners in Group A, winning four of their six games in the group stage.

They had a 100% record at home in the group stage of the competition, scoring three goals apiece in these games while keeping two clean sheets and conceding just once in that period.

The hosts had the best attacking and defensive record in the group stage of the competition, scoring 14 goals while conceding just three.

Gent were winless in their travels in the group stage of the Conference League this season, suffering two defeats in four games.

Istanbul have suffered just one defeat in their last five home games, winning the other four while the visitors have picked up just one win in their last five away games.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gent Prediction

The Grey Owls have struggled in their recent games and have endured a winless run in their last four games. They have scored just one goal in that period while conceding five goals. They have suffered just one defeat in the Conference League this term and will be looking to bank on that form.

Gent have seen an upturn in their recent games and have kept three clean sheets in their last six games. They recorded the biggest win (6-2) of their 2022-23 campaign last week and are expected to produce another strong performance.

The two teams were closely matched in the first leg and considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-2 Gent

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gift Orban to score or assist any time - Yes

