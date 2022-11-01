Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022 

Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) and Istanbul Basaksehir will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts have been eliminated from the competition and have nothing but pride to play for. Istanbul, meanwhile, are tied on ten points with Fiorentina at the summit of Group A.

Istanbul hold the advantage by virtue of their superior head-to-head record against the Serie A club and need to match or better the latter's matchday six result to win the group.

Heart of Midlothian FC @JamTarts Istanbul Basaksehir (A)



Important info for Jambos heading to Istanbul:



🏟 Fans must arrive at stadium by bus (at the request of Turkish authorities)



We're putting on free buses for Jambos to and from the stadium



Full info on meeting point & timings Istanbul Basaksehir (A)Important info for Jambos heading to Istanbul:🏟 Fans must arrive at stadium by bus (at the request of Turkish authorities)We're putting on free buses for Jambos to and from the stadiumFull info on meeting point & timings ℹ️ Istanbul Basaksehir (A)Important info for Jambos heading to Istanbul:🏟 Fans must arrive at stadium by bus (at the request of Turkish authorities)🚌 We're putting on free buses for Jambos to and from the stadium👇 Full info on meeting point & timings

Istanbul are coming off a comfortable 3-1 home win over Girensunspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday. Youssouf Ndayashimiye, Philippe Keny and Omer Sahiner found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Hearts, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback victory over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Jordan White put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute before Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday scored quickfire first-half goals to guide Hearts to victory.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basaksehir claimed a comfortable 4-0 away win in the reverse.

Istanbul have won their last three games at home across competitions.

Hearts have won their last two games, snapping a six-game winless run.

Basaksehir have lost just once in their last 11 Conference League games, including qualifiers, winning seven and drawing three.

Girensupor's late goal on Monday ended Basaksehir's impressive run of eight home clean sheets across competitions.

Basaksehir have lost just one of their last 14 home games across competitions.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts Prediction

Istanbul are on the verge of securing qualification as group winners and only need to match Fiorentina's result to do so. However, manager Emre Bezologlu is unlikely to put much focus on results in Riga and will focus on a win here.

Hearts, meanwhile, have nothing but pride to play for and will want to exact revenge for the 4-0 bashing they received at home in the reverse.

Basaksehir have a strong record at home on the continent, backed by a stingy backline that defends compactly. They should claiim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 Hearts

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Istanbul to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Istanbul to score in both halves

Poll : 0 votes