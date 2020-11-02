Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Istanbul Basaksehir are set to play hosts to Manchester United at the 3. Istanbul Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Istanbul Basaksehir come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Konyaspor in the Super Lig on Sunday.

An own goal from Serbia international Marko Jevtovic and a goal from striker Danijel Aleksic ensured victory for the defending champions of the Super Lig. Ukrainian striker Artem Kravets scored the only goal for Konyaspor.

⚽️ MAÇ SONUCU | Ligde üst üste üçüncü galibiyetimizi alıyoruz. #KONIBFK pic.twitter.com/8aCEZLTNBM — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) November 1, 2020

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Arsenal yesterday in the English Premier League.

A second-half penalty from star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was enough to condemn Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Manchester United to their third league defeat of the season.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United have not played against each other in a competitive fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide in the Super Lig: L-D-W-W-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-D-L

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir manager Okan Buruk will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian full-back Junior Caicara, who is out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of Belgium international and former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Nacer Chadli, as well as Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu.

Injured: Junior Caicara

Doutbful: Nacer Chadli, Azubuike Okechukwu

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without England international Jesse Lingard as well as centre-back Eric Bailly, who are both nursing injuries. It was announced recently that Brazilian left-back Alex Telles had tested positive for coronavirus, and it remains to be seen whether the former Porto man is available or not.

Injured: Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly

Doubtful: Alex Telles

Suspended: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok, Rafael, Martin Skrtel, Alexandru Epureanu, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mehmet Topal, Berkay Ozcan, Irfan Kahveci, Edin Visca, Enzo Crivelli, Deniz Turuc

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir lie at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, having lost both their games so far. They will be the underdogs against the Red Devils, and much will rely on the form of French striker Enzo Crivelli and veteran winger Edin Visca.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have endured contrasting runs in the Premier League and the Champions League. They sit at the top of their group in the Champions League, having deservedly won against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, with attacker Marcus Rashford impressing in particular.

Manchester United have not enjoyed a good start to their league campaign, but should have enough quality to ensure a victory over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Manchester United

