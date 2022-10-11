Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Istanbul Basaksehir will host RFS at the Basakehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 13), knowing that a victory will bring them closer to the knockouts.

The Grey Owls are leading Group A with seven points, three clear of second-placed Fiorentina. If both teams win this week, they will qualify for the Round of 16.

Emre Belozoglu's side will need to improve their form, though, after failing to win their last two games. That includes a goalless draw with RFS in Riga last Thursday despite being the dominant team.

Basaksehir fired more shots (17 to 6) and had more possession (79% to 21%). Their Latvian rivals were also reduced to ten men in the 70th minute after Tomas Simkovic's sending off.

However, the visitors couldn't capitalise on their possesional dominance and numerical advantage. They had to settle for a share of the spoils, having started their campaign with consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, the result was a huge shot in the arm for RFS, who are making their Conference League debut. The Baltic outfit held Fiorentina to a 1-1 draw in Florence in their campaign opener before going 2-0 to Hearts in a disappointing result.

After securing a point in their last game, though, their confidence has been restored, and they will look to compete for an unlikely spot in the last 16.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the teams but the first one in Istanbul

Both teams are winless in their last two games.

Istanbul have failed to score in their last two games across competitions.

Basaksehir's 2-0 loss to Sivasspor at the weekend was their first home loss of the season and the second time they failed to score in their backyard.

RFS is the first Latvian team to play in the Conference League, whereas Basaksehir and Sivasspor are the first Turkish teams to qualify for the tournament proper.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS Prediction

RFS held Basaksehir against all odds on matchday three and could set themselves up for another draw.

However, the Grey Owls have been strong at home this season, with the weekend loss to Sivasspor being an aberration. It could be close once again, but expect the hosts to narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 RFS

Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Istanbul Basaksehir

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

