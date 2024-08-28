Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Pat's Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2024

Istanbul Basaksehir and St Pat's will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Wednesday. The tie is in the balance with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in the Republic of Ireland.

Both sides will resume their continental sojourn at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

The winner of this tie advances to the Conference League league phase while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Pat's Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Basaksehir have won five of their seven games across competitions this season (two draws).

St Pat's are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions (four wins).

Basaksehir have won seven of their last 10 home games in UEFA club competitions.

Four of St Pat's last seven competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

St Pat's last four games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Pat's Prediction

Basaksehir are the heavy favorites in this tie but did not perform at the levels expected in the first leg. They will have a second chance to get a win here and prevent an upset. Caglas Adan's side have made a seven-game unbeaten start to the season and will be keen to ensure their continental sojourn this term extends into winter.

St Pat's, for their part, have also been in fine form of their own. The Red Army are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, winning four games in this sequence. The first leg draw was memorable enough for the Inchicore outfit but their failure to get a home win makes their task more difficult. Their games over the last few weeks have been cagey affairs and a defensive A-Game could be needed to leave the Turkish capital with a memorable victory.

However, there is a distinct gulf in quality between the Turkish Super Lig and the Irish Premier Division as well as between these two clubs. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 St Pat's

Istanbul Basaksehir vs St Pat's Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Istanbul Basaksehir to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Basaksehir to score over 1.5 goals

