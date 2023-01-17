“It was a bit crazy” – Irish footballer Stephanie Roche makes admission about people backing her to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s next girlfriend 

Ireland ace Stephanie Roche has looked back on the time she was the bookies’ favorite to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s next girlfriend. Roche admitted that the whole ordeal was a bit crazy.

Roche, who currently plies her trade at Shamrock Rovers in Dublin, was nominated for the 2014 FIFA Puskas award. She was selected courtesy of her stunning strike for then-club Peamount against Wexford Youths. Roche ended up missing out on the award (runners-up) but made headlines after catching the attention of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while walking past the Ballon d'Or-nominated duo.

The photo, in which the stars were caught looking on as Roche breezed past them, went viral and made her one of the people’s favorites to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend. Looking back on the photo and incident, the 33-year-old said (via The Irish Mirror):

“I think that photo is something that has stuck in people’s memories because it really was an amazing photo, you know?

“It was mad that I was in the photo. Funny story: a couple of weeks after Ronaldo broke up with his girlfriend at that time, there were bookies' odds on who his next girlfriend was going to be and I think I was one of the favorites.”

She added:

“I was like, ‘Ah, for God’s sake!’ So, it was a bit crazy at the time.

“Even now, people talk to me about the goal.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” celebration recreated by Al Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca’s son

Cristiano Ronaldo has been won over by Al Nassr star Andreson Talisca’s son after the youngling perfectly imitated the Portuguese’s iconic “Siuu” celebration. Talisca brought his son to the Al Nassr dressing room, where new signing Ronaldo was present. The attacking midfielder asked his son to show Ronaldo his moves, and he obliged.

He ran, twirled mid-air, and landed perfectly on his feet, letting out Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuu” cry. The 37-year-old attentively watched the whole thing before bursting out in laughter.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in the first week of January, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal worth a whopping $200 million per season. He is expected to captain Riyadh XI, a team featuring players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal, in the friendly clash against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on 19 January.

