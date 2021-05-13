"It is our fault, nobody else's" - Thomas Tuchel after Chelsea's loss to Arsenal 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel took responsibility for his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The German believes his side received a 'wake-up call' with the defeat.

Chelsea dominated proceedings on Wednesday night against Arsenal. However, they were left to rue a number of missed opportunities after Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a horrible backpass from Jorginho early in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel was left infuriated by his side's lack of intensity and composure in front of goal. The German, however, sheltered much of the blame on his decision to make seven changes to the side that won against Man City on Sunday. Tuchel revealed he had one eye on Saturday's FA Cup final against Leicester.

"It's our fault, nobody else's. We lost the game, it's totally our responsibility. Overall we were not sharp enough, we could not put up the same intensity as usual," Tuchel said in the post-match press conference.

"Maybe I made too many changes from the last match so I take full responsibility for that, and maybe it's the last wake-up call for us. I felt it a little bit coming in training yesterday and I'm a bit unlucky that it is proven today on the pitch.

"We had three days [to prepare], we had a good run and were in a good mood, but the choices were not so good on my side for the line up so this is on me."

Despite their defeat to Arsenal, Chelsea can still book their place in the Champions League next season. They would have to defeat Leicester City and Aston Villa in their final two Premier League games of the season, or beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Arsenal retain a chance of qualifying for the new Conference League

Arsenal's first victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in ten years has given them a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League. Under-fire manager Mikel Arteta was proud of his players' performance and revealed that 'nothing is broken' within the club.

"It's mathematically possible, we keep saying that. Inside nothing is broken. They will try to put things on me that I never said. You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can never doubt the effort and how much they try," Arteta said.