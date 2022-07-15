“It is not my favourite thing to do” – Tuchel opens up on added responsibility during summer transfer window under Todd Boehly ownership at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on the added responsibility bestowed upon him by the club's new owner Todd Boehly.

The German has been in constant conversation with Boehly ever since the takeover of the club was completed, with transfers being top of the agenda for the pair.

Tuchel has admitted that he would rather be left to simply coach the players he has. However, says he is happy to contribute if it means the club can secure his targets for the upcoming campaign.

As per Football.London, he said:

"We are in a very intense and close relationship to get the signings done and make the team better. It [overseeing transfers] is not my favourite thing to do, and in the long run, the focus has to be on coaching because it is why I am here. But at the moment, of course, my help is needed and wanted. It is necessary that I step up and take that responsibility."

Chelsea are looking to improve a squad that lost in both domestic cup finals last season against Liverpool on penalties. They also finished 19 points behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

So far, former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is their only confirmed signing of the window. As per journalist Jacob Steinberg, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is close to completing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals how transfer conversations with Todd Boehly work

Chelsea are also reportedly chasing several centre-backs this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Tuchel revealed that he has "lively" discussions with the American owner regarding transfers. However, insisted that he has never demanded that the club bring him a list of players that he desires.

The 48-year-old claimed:

"He (Boehly) is asking for an opinion. He has also players that he likes and there are players offered to him. He can have always our opinion and this is a lively discussion. There exists a kind of list, but it never exists where you put six names and you say bring me these players or I leave. I never worked like this."

He added:

"But, of course, the positions are clear and the profiles are clear. Then there are one, two or three names on the list. And in the transfer periods, it does not take long for a fourth name, a fifth name, a sixth name to come from all sides."

