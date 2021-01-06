“It gives me additional confidence” – Kingsley Coman opens up on Manchester United rumors

Manchester United target Kingsley Coman says he draws confidence from being linked with good teams. The Bayern Munich star was speaking about rumors linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Coman was one of Manchester United’s targets in the summer and the Frenchman has now expressed his delight at being linked to the Red Devils. Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Coman revealed how interest from good teams gave him confidence.

“Knowing that good teams are interested in me is good, it gives me additional confidence,” said Coman

The Frenchman is one of the most exciting talents in European football at present. Coman was an integral part of the Bayern Munich team that secured a treble last season. The former PSG academy player joined the Bavarians from Juventus in the summer of 2015, initially on loan, before his move was made permanent in 2017. He has since become omnipresent in the Bavarians team and continues to be indispensable under Hans-Dieter Flick.

Manchester United have been targeting talented young footballers under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils had been interested in the Frenchman as they aim to add to their options on the wings. Coman was also considered as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, but a move for either failed to materialize in the summer.

Manchester United continue to be on the hunt for a winger, so it is safe to say that the Red Devils would be buoyed by Coman’s recent comments.

I have a contract here until 2023, says the Manchester United target

Coman has an astonishing record of winning nine league titles on the trot during his time with PSG, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. Manchester United will be highly benefitted by having such a serial winner in their ranks.

However, the Frenchman was quick to point out that he was happy at Bayern, even though he did have doubts about his playing time after the arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

“But I have a contract here until 2023, I’m just thinking of Bayern. It’s all good, I’m happy. I had the feeling that I could be used less often [due to Leroy Sane's arrival]. I’m 24, that’s an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true” said Coman.

Coman has five goals and nine assists from 15 games this season so far and was showered with praise by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in December. The Bayern Chief has reiterated that the player is not for sale.