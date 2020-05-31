'It gives you joy in life' says Zidane as Real Madrid icon petitions to save Futsal in France

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane signed a petition on Sunday to help save futsal facilities in France. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted several futsal hotspots in France and they could consequently be shut down. It has been reported that this is a petition to save over 250 facilities in his homeland. More so, it is to use said facilities on rent for other purposes.

The Real Madrid manager has great passion and respect for futsal, and he began by playing football on the streets as well. Speaking to Journal de Dimanche, Zidane expressed the emotion that the game brought out, saying,

"I started playing football in the streets, the game at its rawest, I played to share passion with neighbours and to feel emotion with those that I felt close to."

Zidane reveals his passion for futsal

The legendary Real Madrid Frenchman went on to talk about the happiness one can gain playing the sport. Zidane is of the opinion that it is essential to support futsal. He continued,

"It's because of this that it is very important to support futsal, the sport where you learn the game, learn technique and perform just how much joy the sport can give you in every day life."

MARCA reports that a number of other French stars such as Robert Pires, Benjamin Mendy, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Alou Diarra.

Real Madrid eagerly await LaLiga return

Real Madrid sit in second place on the LaLiga table

Los Blancos went toe-to-toe with rivals Barcelona for their LaLiga Santander crown before the lockdown due to COVID-19. With just two points separating the two sides and eleven game weeks to play, the title race is as close as ever.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane's men have had a remarkable domestic season so far after what was a miserable end to the previous campaign. The break has also helped several of their star players to recover from severe injuries ahead of the restart. Players such an Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, who weren't expected to kick a ball this season, have returned to full first-team training.

The Belgian, in particular, has found life difficult due to recurring injuries since his move to Real Madrid. The capital club parted with little over €100m for the Chelsea legend but are yet to see the best of him. Asensio, on the other hand, will be a significant boost as well. The versatile Spaniard could help Real Madrid massively and improve what has been a good season so far.

The 13-time European champions, however, have a daunting task ahead of them in the UEFA Champions League.

2 - Manchester City are just the second side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League despite conceding the first goal, after Milan in October 2009. Belief. pic.twitter.com/rN8tRtvnM0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2020

Ahead of the lockdown, Real Madrid hosted Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu in the round-of-16. Eighteen minutes after Isco broke the deadlock, Kevin De Bruyne set Gabriel Jesus up for a delightful equaliser. The Belgian would go on to score the winner from the penalty spot just five minutes after Jesus' goal.

Real Madrid are now set to travel to the Etihad Stadium and overturn a one-goal deficit against their former foe Guardiola. To make matters worse, they are set to do so without the services of their inspirational leader Sergio Ramos. The Spanish captain was sent off three minutes after Man City's winner for a poorly-timed last-man challenge.

3 - Real Madrid have had just three shots against Man City, their fewest in the first half of a home Champions League match since November 2013 vs Galatasaray (also 3). Restricted. #RMAMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2020

LaLiga Santander is set to return on June 8 while there is no clear decision as of yet on the Champions League.